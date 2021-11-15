Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Carves Impossibly Small Bird Sculptures You Need a Microscope To Fully Appreciate

By Sara Barnes on November 15, 2021
Micro Sculpture by Marie Cohydon

The sharpened tip of a pencil is small, but French artist Marie Cohydon’s work is smaller. She offers a side-by-side comparison of her carved bird sculptures, and the minuscule scale, coupled with the incredible detail, is awe-inspiring. Cohydon does things that seem impossible at a size barely bigger than a pinhead; a toucan opens its mouth, for instance, and a bird spreads its articulated wings.

Prior to crafting her carvings, the artist worked in a field that also operates on a small scale—contemporary jewelry design. “I really started to carve in miniature on jeweler's wax, then quite naturally I used a microscope to see details better and to glue my subjects,” she tells My Modern Met. “From there, I discovered the possibilities of sculpture in the infinitely small.”

The size of Cohydon's work is informed by how the artist views the world. When she looks at an insect, she is amazed by its fragility—it is so small—but also its resilience. She also recognizes that to the bug, humans are inconceivably large. “Maybe I wanted to see what it's like to be in the giant's shoes,” she muses.

“To be [working] in the millimeter is to be in another dimension: accepting to be in the storm of tremors (heart, hands) and tornado (imperceptible breath of air on the dust). Physics, materials no longer behave in the same way on this scale, everything cracks, or breaks clean, everything flies when you cut, or you try to assemble. Making and remaking, twig after twig, little by little, the bird makes its nest, such is the universe of the microsculptor.”

Scroll down to see the details of Cohydon’s work taken with a special camera magnifier. For reference, the graphite in the pencil is five millimeters high and 2 millimeters wide.

Artist Marie Cohydon carves impossibly small bird sculptures that have incredible details on a microscopic scale.

Bird Art by Marie CohydonMicro Sculpture by Marie CohydonMicro Sculpture by Marie CohydonBird Art by Marie CohydonBird Art by Marie CohydonSmall Bird Carvings by Marie CohydonSmall Bird Carvings by Marie CohydonSmall Bird Carvings by Marie CohydonMicro Sculpture by Marie CohydonSmall Bird Carvings by Marie CohydonMicro Sculpture by Marie CohydonBird Art by Marie Cohydon

Marie Cohydon: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marie Cohydon.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Miniature ‘Tokyo Olympic Games’ Scenes Using Face Masks and Figurines

Artist Hand-Sculpts Anatomically Correct Miniature Animal Sculptures

Artist Hand-Carves Miniature ‘Game of Thrones’ Sculptures on the Tips of Pencils

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Androgynous Bronze Sculptures Capture the Fluidity of the Human Body in Motion
Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures
7-Foot-Tall Mister Rogers Statue Commemorates the Beloved Children’s TV Host
Anatomical Sculptures Made of Crystals Explore Themes of Love and Loss
Found Wood With Colorful Stained Glass Embedded Within Cast Prismatic Shadows on the Beach
Incredible Bamboo Bugs Look Like Real-Life Insects That Could Scurry Around

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Intricate Copper Wire Forms Explore Innate Connections Between Humans and Nature
Artist Transforms Ordinary Rocks Into Lifelike Animals You Can Hold in Your Hand
Human-Sized Bird Nests Invite You to Enjoy the View Like Our Feathered Friends
Incredible Scale Models Show the Intricacy of World War I Trench Warfare
Guy Builds Massive Skeleton That Bursts From His Home for Halloween
Incredible Installation Shows Intertwined Figures Trying to Hold Up a Bridge

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.