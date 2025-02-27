My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Art / Sculpture

Disco Ball Animal Sculptures Bring Sparkling Glamour to Every Room

By Emma Taggart on February 27, 2025

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

Spinning disco balls lit up every ’70s party. And now, London-based artist Nicolas Ginestet (of DiscoHeads) is giving the funky decor a fresh take with his dazzling animal sculptures. The self-proclaimed “Disco Wizard” works pure magic with each shimmering creation, bringing to life everything from dazzling disco cats and shimmering sharks to a glitzy goose.

Ginestet begins by combining various sculpting techniques—such as plastering and papier-mâché—to craft the structure and foundation of his animal sculptures. He then meticulously hand-applies hundreds of tiny mirrored tiles, transforming each form into a dazzling, disco ball-inspired work of art that shimmers with every flicker of light.

Whether mounted on a wall, suspended from the ceiling, or proudly displayed on a flat surface, these dazzling disco animals transform entire rooms into mesmerizing, light-filled environments fit for a party.

Ginestet sells his custom work on Etsy and ships his sparkling sculptures all over the world. It’s no surprise that many of his delighted customers have left shining reviews. One person writes, “I absolutely love my disco goose, he is beautiful.” Another says, “I found this shop on TikTok and I'm so happy I did, it is such a fun and lively kind of art and I've received many compliments from friends and visitors.”

Check out more dazzling disco animals below and for to keep up with Ginestet’s latest creations, be sure to follow DiscoHeads on TikTok. If you suddenly feel the urge to add a sparkling sculpture to your life, you can grab one of his creations on Etsy.

London-based artist Nicolas Ginestet (of DiscoHeads) reimagines the disco ball with his dazzling animal sculptures.

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

He meticulously hand-applies hundreds of tiny mirrored tiles, transforming each animal form into a dazzling work of art.

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

DiscoHeads Art by Nicolas Ginestet

Watch how these disco animals transform entire rooms into mesmerizing, light-filled environments fit for a party.

@disco_heads Meow #discoball #kittycat #fyp ♬ Kitty Kitty Cat – Viral Sound Empire & Tech-House Cat

@disco_heads What the cluck! #discoball #hen #fyp ♬ original sound – hairbyharleyy

@disco_heads Golden hour ✨️ #disco #discoball #trex #dinosaur #art #foryou ♬ Waves & Wavs – Ahmed Spins

@disco_heads HONK! The Disco Goose has landed ✨️ #discoball #goose #fyp ♬ Voices In My Head – Anyma & Argy & Son of Son

@disco_heads Please meet the Disco Unicorn! #discoball #art #unicorn #diy #fyp ♬ Goddess – Hatchrr & Deathrose

@disco_heads Disco Dragon! #disco #discoball #art #fyp ♬ original sound – The Washed Athlete

DiscoHeads / Nicolas Ginestet: Etsy | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Projection Mapped Disco Balls Fill Room With Glittering Light Reflections

Disco Ball Cement Truck Transforms French Streetcorner Into a Nightclub

Galaxy Cat Sculpture Features Brilliant Color and Fantastical Patterns

LEGO-Inspired Kits Let You Produce Pixelated Cat Sculptures to Roam Your Home

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Sculptures Capture Fragility and Depth of Human Experience
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
150-Foot-Long Serpentine Sculpture Celebrates the Year of the Snake at World Trade Center Oculus
Nick Cave’s Largest Sculpture to Date Stands Nearly 26 Feet Tall in a Historic Clock Tower Building
CES 2025: Smart Planter Uses NASA-Developed Aeroponics To Revolutionize Indoor Gardening
Stunning Wire Sculptures Capture the Poetic Beauty of Motion

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Daniel Popper’s Evocative Public Sculpture Speaks to Human Relationships and Nature
CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down
Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges
This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them
CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.