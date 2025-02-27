Disco Ball Animal Sculptures Bring Sparkling Glamour to Every Room

Spinning disco balls lit up every ’70s party. And now, London-based artist Nicolas Ginestet (of DiscoHeads) is giving the funky decor a fresh take with his dazzling animal sculptures. The self-proclaimed “Disco Wizard” works pure magic with each shimmering creation, bringing to life everything from dazzling disco cats and shimmering sharks to a glitzy goose.

Ginestet begins by combining various sculpting techniques—such as plastering and papier-mâché—to craft the structure and foundation of his animal sculptures. He then meticulously hand-applies hundreds of tiny mirrored tiles, transforming each form into a dazzling, disco ball-inspired work of art that shimmers with every flicker of light.

Whether mounted on a wall, suspended from the ceiling, or proudly displayed on a flat surface, these dazzling disco animals transform entire rooms into mesmerizing, light-filled environments fit for a party.

Ginestet sells his custom work on Etsy and ships his sparkling sculptures all over the world. It’s no surprise that many of his delighted customers have left shining reviews. One person writes, “I absolutely love my disco goose, he is beautiful.” Another says, “I found this shop on TikTok and I'm so happy I did, it is such a fun and lively kind of art and I've received many compliments from friends and visitors.”

Check out more dazzling disco animals below and for to keep up with Ginestet’s latest creations, be sure to follow DiscoHeads on TikTok. If you suddenly feel the urge to add a sparkling sculpture to your life, you can grab one of his creations on Etsy.

London-based artist Nicolas Ginestet (of DiscoHeads) reimagines the disco ball with his dazzling animal sculptures.

He meticulously hand-applies hundreds of tiny mirrored tiles, transforming each animal form into a dazzling work of art.

Watch how these disco animals transform entire rooms into mesmerizing, light-filled environments fit for a party.

DiscoHeads / Nicolas Ginestet: Etsy | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles :

Projection Mapped Disco Balls Fill Room With Glittering Light Reflections

Disco Ball Cement Truck Transforms French Streetcorner Into a Nightclub

Galaxy Cat Sculpture Features Brilliant Color and Fantastical Patterns

LEGO-Inspired Kits Let You Produce Pixelated Cat Sculptures to Roam Your Home