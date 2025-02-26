Home / Art

Art Institute of Chicago Receives Monumental Donation of French Masterpieces

By Eva Baron on February 26, 2025
French masterpieces from the Horvitz collection were recently gifted to the Art Institute of Chicago.

Installation view from “French Neoclassical Paintings from The Horvitz Collection,” at the Art Institute of Chicago, 2024.

After a monumental donation by Jeffrey and Carol Horvitz, the Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) now boasts one of the largest collections of French old masters in the United States. The gift encompasses more than 2,000 drawings, 200 paintings, and 50 sculptures, and is accompanied by one of the largest financial gifts in the history of the AIC.

Over the course of four decades, Jeffrey Horvitz, a private investor, managed to accumulate one of the largest collections of French artwork outside of France, an accomplishment that is “wholly unique,” according to the AIC. The collection, though maintaining a steady focus on neo-classical art, represents over 300 years of French art history, with pieces ranging from the 16th to the 19th century.

Beyond artwork by renowned artists such as Jacques-Louis David, Jean-Honoré Fragonard, François Boucher, and Théodore Géricault, the collection also features numerous works by women artists, including Anne Vallayer Coster, Élisabeth Vigée Lebrun, and Marie-Gabrielle Capet.

“We have always envisioned this collection remaining as a whole in order to be more than the sum of its parts,” Horvitz says. “We spent years thinking about where the collection should ultimately go—there was no more perfect choice than the Art Institute [of Chicago].”

This isn’t the AIC’s first encounter with the Horvitzes. The museum staged two exhibitions—Revolution to Restoration: French Drawings from The Horvitz Collection and French Neoclassical Paintings from The Horvitz Collection—in late 2024 with works drawn from the sprawling collection.

“We are so grateful to Jeffrey and Carol for this impactful gift,” says James Rondeau, president and Eloise W. Martin director of the Art Institute of Chicago. “Their continued support and passion for the museum is truly special, not only because it will allow millions of visitors to experience a fuller story of French art, but also because their generous financial support of the ongoing care and research of this collection will allow us to continue advancing our broader mission.”

To learn more, visit the Art Institute of Chicago website.

The Horvitz donation encompasses more than 2,000 drawings, 200 paintings, and 50 sculptures, representing over 300 years of French art history.

The Horvitz's collection of French masterpieces has long been considered the largest outside of France, an accomplishment the AIC deems as "wholly unique."

The gift is also accompanied by a substantial financial component to ensure the preservation of these masterpieces.

The Art Institute of Chicago: Website | Instagram

Source: Collectors Jeffrey and Carol Horvitz Give Art Institute Most Significant Private Collection of 16th- to 19th-Century French Art in the United States

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
