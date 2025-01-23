Home / Art / Sculpture

Stunning Wire Sculptures Capture the Poetic Beauty of Motion

By Eva Baron on January 23, 2025
Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Wind Play”

For Armenian artist Karen Akhikyan, wire is not a rigid or static medium. Throughout his dynamic wire sculptures, Akhikyan manipulates the material into billowing garments, contorted limbs, and flowing hair. What makes these fluid forms even more impressive is the fact that Akhikyan is self-taught.

Akhikyan’s recent sculptures perfectly embody his ability to communicate movement, passion, and resilience. Grace in Bloom, for instance, depicts a woman confidently stepping forward, as if preparing for a dance. Her hands grip the ends of her dress, the fabric rolling from her body like waves. This is a sculpture in motion, and showcases Akhikyan’s skillful hand when it comes to wire and metals.

Another sculpture, Wind Play, is similarly expressive. A woman stands with her back against an invisible wind, her tussled hair completely obscuring her face. Her dress shoots forward from the gust as well. The entire sculpture evokes a moment of suspension, the woman delicately balancing on her toes but nevertheless able to keep from falling over.

Beyond movement, Akhikyan often studies strength within his practice. Many sculptures showcase figures engaged in laborious acts, whether it be toiling up stairs, carrying heavy objects on their backs, or precariously dangling from balloons. These works closely align with Akhikyan’s desire to draw out the “innate emotions” of his sculptures.

“With every stroke of his tools, [Akhikyan] allows the sculptures to dictate their own emotional expression, as if they possess a life force of their own,” Akhikyan’s biography reads.

Sculptures like Ambition prove that, at times, expressing these innate emotions can be a challenging process. Still, it’s a process that’s ultimately rewarding—at some point, these figures will climb the steps and reach the top.

To explore more vibrant and poetic sculptures, visit Akhikyan’s Instagram. His sculptures are also available for purchase via Saatchi.

Artist Karen Akhikyan creates figures suspended in poetic motion within his wire sculptures.

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Grace in Bloom”

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Grace in Bloom”

Recent sculptures showcase Akhikyan's extraordinary ability to capture movement in clothing, limbs, and hair.

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Wind Play”

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Wind Play”

Wire Sculptures by Karen Akhikyan

“Marilyn Monroe”

Wire Sculptures by Karen Akhikyan

“Marilyn Monroe”

 

Other sculptures demonstrate Akhikyan's preoccupation with strength and innate emotion.

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Ambition”

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Ambition”

Karen Akhikyan Wire Sculptures

“Ambition”

