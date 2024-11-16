Home / Art / Sculpture

Loon Sculpture Brings an Uplifting Message About Nature and Purpose to the Twin Cities

By Regina Sienra on November 16, 2024
Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

Loons are a symbol of Minnesota's vast wilderness—a fact that earned them the title of state bird in 1961. That's why, when artist Andy Scott was approached to design a sculpture for the city of Saint Paul, he settled on this creature. But unlike the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” loons aren't native to Scott's home country of Scotland or to California, where he now lives. And so, this work, titled The Calling, became a chance for the artist to dive into the lore surrounding this bird.

“One of the lovely aspects of projects like this is that it allows me the opportunity to research the subject matter, in this case, these magnificent water birds, and learn more about them,” he tells My Modern Met.

Scott had a few considerations in mind when settling on the final design. “First of all, it had to look good and engage with people,” Scott says. “I believe too much public art is esoteric and self-referential and I aim to make work that is accessible for all. So a magnificent bird, abstracted just enough to give a Deco-inspired grandeur to the location, seemed right. It had to be structurally stable and cost-effective. It had to fit the location physically and aesthetically. It had to require minimum maintenance.”

However, one thing was certain from the beginning—it would be made of his ever-reliable stainless steel, a material the artist likes for its durability and aesthetic finish.

Bringing The Calling to life wasn't an easy task. While the design stage was pretty straightforward, translating it into a massive public artwork was more complicated.

“It was tremendously hard physical work involving a team of a dozen welders,” Scott says. “It was tricky to keep the aesthetic design on track with so many guys working across its vast form. Also, of course, we had to be very mindful of the structural engineering aspects to ensure its structural stability.”

The artist shares that the sculpture had to be freighted in over sixty sections from LA to the site in Minnesota on a convoy of twelve 55-foot semi-trailers. “It all demanded an intense degree of project management—an aspect of public art that is often overlooked.”

The name, which holds several meanings and layers, was also picked by Scott out of a list of 30 options. “The sculpture can be thought of as calling out with its distinctive whooping song, or it can be seen as calling out to the people of the Twin Cities to come to the stadium and its parklands and amenities,” the sculptor says. “Also, to have a calling in life means to have a deeper aspiration or purpose, and I liked that resonance with the city of Saint Paul, a rallying call to bring people together.”

Ultimately, Scott hopes viewers stop to take in the beauty of the loon and think about the relationship between humans and nature in today’s hectic world. “One can pontificate endlessly about the philosophical value of public art, but at the end of the day, I simply hope it elevates the everyday experience of the people of the Twin Cities,” Scott concludes. “That they might pause for a moment as they go about their busy day and think ‘wow, how lovely,' they might spend time in its ever-changing shadow and marvel at the complexity of its skin plates and how the light shines off and through it.

I hope in time it becomes symbolic for the regeneration of that particular part of Saint Paul and that people are proud of it.”

For those wishing to view the magnificent sculpture in person, The Calling is on view in St. Paul outside of Allianz Field.

Artist Andy Scott was commissioned to create a towering loon sculpture for the city of Saint Paul.

Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

The Calling became a chance for the artist to truly dive in the lore surrounding this bird.

Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

The sculpture had to be freighted in over sixty sections from LA to the site in Minnesota on a convoy of twelve 55-foot semi-trailers.

Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

Ultimately, Scott hopes viewers stop to take in the beauty of the loon and think about the relationship between humans and nature in today’s hectic world.

Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

“I hope in time it becomes symbolic for the regeneration of that particular part of Saint Paul and that people are proud of it.”

Loon Sculpture by Andy Scott in St. Paul

Photo: Visit Saint Paul, Hunter Meyer

Andy Scott: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Visit Saint Paul. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Underwater Sculptures in Grenada Act as Artificial Reefs While Sending an Important Message About Climate Change

Alex Chinneck Brings a Playful “Twist” to Urban Objects With Surreal Metal Sculptures

Explore a 16th-Century Italian Sculpture Garden Known as the “Park of the Monsters”

Giant Orb Sculpture Made of Convex Traffic Mirrors Travels From Giza to Montreal

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Massive Pigeon Sculpture Perched on the High Line Overlooks NYC
Jaume Plensa’s Giant Mesh Steel Sculptures Hauntingly Request Silence in Historic Gothic Building
Artist Creates Unexpectedly Edible Sculptures Made Out of Colorful Sugar
Underwater Sculptures in Grenada Act as Artificial Reefs While Sending an Important Message About Climate Change
Alex Chinneck Brings a Playful “Twist” to Urban Objects With Surreal Metal Sculptures
Explore a 16th-Century Italian Sculpture Garden Known as the “Park of the Monsters”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Yayoi Kusama Reveals Her Largest Permanent Public Installation in London
Giant Orb Sculpture Made of Convex Traffic Mirrors Travels From Giza to Montreal
Artist Preserves Sweet Memories in Colorful Resin Lollipops
16 Great Sculptors Who Changed the History of Art
Artist Captures the Ripples of Change With Stainless Steel “Splash” Sculpture
Italian Artist Sold an ‘Invisible Sculpture’ at Auction for $18,300

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.