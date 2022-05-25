Home / Food Art

Mouthwatering “Dumplings Around the World” Party Shows the Vast Variety of Pocket Foods

By Sara Barnes on May 25, 2022
Dumplings Around the World

The world of dumplings is vast, with a variety of styles and offerings. This broad category of food consists of dough that's wrapped around a filling and is often pinched closed. The dough itself can be a variety of starches (potatoes, flour, etc.) and the fillings can be sweet or savory. To see what such diversity looks like, get a glimpse at the impressive—and mouthwatering—spread that was at a Dumplings Around the World Party.

Canadian audio producer and writer Michal Stein snapped a photo of the serving table. “We had a Dumplings Around the World party,” she tells My Modern Met, “which consisted of each person bringing a different kind of dumpling. The food scene in Toronto is rich in its diversity, so we had no problem getting any kind of dumpling we could dream of.”

It seems like it’d be hard to choose a favorite, but Stein does have one. “My personal favorite is the beef momo,” she explains, “but I also want to shout out the salad dumpling, which was the only homemade offering on the table.” Dumplings are a lot of work and this one was no exception. “For that one, my friend shredded vegetables and tossed them in dressing, then spooned them into each individual lettuce cup.”

Although there were many dumpling platters at the party, it doesn’t represent all the edible possibilities. “There were lots of options that didn't make it into this round,” Stein says, “we'll certainly have to do it again to try more!”

Canadian audio producer and writer Michal Stein snapped photos from a mouthwatering Dumplings Around the World party—including her plate.

Plate of Dumplings

Stein tweeted a photo of the party and the spread went viral. People shared their favorite dumplings, proving the vastness of the pocket food.

Michel Stein: Website | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michel Stein. 

