Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts

By Sara Barnes on May 26, 2022
Food From Bahrain

Bahrain

You can learn a lot about a culture by eating the food. The ideal way to do this is by traveling to the locale and sampling the regional cuisine. But as COVID-19 has wrecked countless travel plans over the past couple of years, it's forced many people to come up with a plan B. Like many others, Redditor Johnny_Banana18 and his girlfriend had their vacation hopes dashed, so they decided to “bite back” by reading and eating their way through the alphabet—one country at a time.

The ambitious endeavor involves reading a book about a country—in alphabetical order—and then cooking a meal based on its cuisine. The couple’s latest spread came by way of Bahrain. To help prepare the menu, Johnny_Banana18 asked for advice on the r/Bahrain subreddit. “When I do these country dinners,” he writes, “I like to make a variety of things including common meals, holiday meals, and cuisine of ethnic or religious minorities.”

After many suggestions, the Bahrainian meal included: ogaily (a type of cake), machboos (spiced chicken and rice), fish and sweet rice, khubz (flatbread), Bahraini kebab, baid tamat (scrambled eggs with potatoes), and harees (beaten wheat and chicken). What a delicious way to learn about a country’s culture!

This is the 13th meal that Johnny_Banana18 and his significant other have created, and they have no plans of stopping. To see what they are cooking next, follow the new dedicated Instagram account, Page to Table.

Food From Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Food From Afghanistan

Afghanistan (desserts)

Food From Albania

Albania

Food From Algeria

Algeria

Food From Andorra

Andorra

Food From Angola

Angola

Food From Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda

Food From Argentina

Argentina

Food From Armenia

Armenia

Food From Australia

Australia

Food From Austria

Austria

Food From Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan

Food From The Bahamas

The Bahamas

