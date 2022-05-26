Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts

You can learn a lot about a culture by eating the food. The ideal way to do this is by traveling to the locale and sampling the regional cuisine. But as COVID-19 has wrecked countless travel plans over the past couple of years, it's forced many people to come up with a plan B. Like many others, Redditor Johnny_Banana18 and his girlfriend had their vacation hopes dashed, so they decided to “bite back” by reading and eating their way through the alphabet—one country at a time.

The ambitious endeavor involves reading a book about a country—in alphabetical order—and then cooking a meal based on its cuisine. The couple’s latest spread came by way of Bahrain. To help prepare the menu, Johnny_Banana18 asked for advice on the r/Bahrain subreddit. “When I do these country dinners,” he writes, “I like to make a variety of things including common meals, holiday meals, and cuisine of ethnic or religious minorities.”

After many suggestions, the Bahrainian meal included: ogaily (a type of cake), machboos (spiced chicken and rice), fish and sweet rice, khubz (flatbread), Bahraini kebab, baid tamat (scrambled eggs with potatoes), and harees (beaten wheat and chicken). What a delicious way to learn about a country’s culture!

This is the 13th meal that Johnny_Banana18 and his significant other have created, and they have no plans of stopping. To see what they are cooking next, follow the new dedicated Instagram account, Page to Table.

Page to Table: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Johnny_Banana18.

