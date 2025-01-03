Photographer Ashley Suszczynski traces back her passion for art to her childhood years. Particularly, to making puppets out of brown paper bags and throwing shows with her grandma. This later evolved into a love of science fiction and escaping to adventure lands populated by mythical creatures. This feeling of wonder runs through her Masked Traditions series, which sees her roaming through Europe to capture a visually striking branch of ancient folklore.

The project had its origins in a chance encounter. “Several years ago, I saw photographs of a masquerade in the north of Spain called ‘La Vijanera,'” Suszczynski tells My Modern Met. “The characters looked like those I had imagined from the pages of my childhood stories. There was everything from anthropomorphic fur-covered creatures to masked tree nymphs and spirits of the woodlands. I flew to Spain for a week to attend, and just like that, an obsession was born.”

After this, Suszczynski began researching more European masking rituals and rites, eager to learn about their history, characters, and symbolism. “The festivals typically celebrated common themes involving seasonal change, fertility, life, and death. It seemed as though every tiny village had their own unique ancient rituals that were still thriving in our modern society,” she shares.

“Each masquerade I photograph feels like being transported into a different fairy tale novel from my childhood. It is an honor that instead of simply escaping into these fantastic stories, I can now share them through my photographs.”

The project has taken her to Spain, Bulgaria, and Portugal, where she has photographed groups with intricately designed costumes and masks. From the Startsi, which boast towering headpieces decorated with colorful tassels, beads, old coins, and mirrors, to the Babugeri, whose fur-heavy traditional outfits keep them protected from the cold at high altitudes, these garments tell unique stories about each place.

For Suszczynski, the entire process is a wild ride. “I’ll begin doing research online about which places hold masquerades on which dates, which countries have masks I find most visually stunning or unique. Then I go there, and the fun really begins,” she says. “When I plan a ‘trip’ it’s usually around an event, and I’ll go to the event—the carnival, the parade, whatever it is—but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. That is the foot in the door.”

Hoping to learn as much as possible from the source, she tries her best to overcome the language barrier. “Sometimes I would just drive to a village, go to their town hall with my phone and Google Translate to the mayor. ‘Does your village have masks?'”

While the photographer describes it as challenging, she finds the adventure inexplicably rewarding. “I’ll have friends for life made from these photos. I am so thankful for each and every person I have photographed. I couldn’t do any of this without their passion and willingness to share their time, energy and culture. They’re proud people, all of them. They love to teach about their culture. They love for people to learn about their culture, to bring it to light and help it thrive,” Suszczynski concludes.

Ashley Suszczynski: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ashley Suszczynski. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.