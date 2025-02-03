Split Photos Highlight the Stark Disparities Between War and Comfort Across the World

One of the most effective ways to highlight a disparity is through juxtaposition. Istanbul-based artist Uğur Gallenkuş has proven himself a master of this technique.

For years, Gallenkuş has captured parallel universes through his digital collages, juxtaposing photojournalistic imagery with scenes of idyllic lives. In a single image, the artist combines devastating photographs of famine and war with those of luxury and consumerism. These visual contrasts, in turn, directly respond to our current political climate and the precarious balance between security and destruction.

Given these parameters, Gallenkuş often gravitates toward sites of intense conflict, whether it be Afghanistan, Syria, or Iraq. Most recently, the artist has focused on repurposing images from Palestine, Ukraine, Yemen, and, during the wildfires, Los Angeles.

One such composition superimposes Grant Wood’s American Gothic on a Californian home engulfed in flames from the Eaton fire. The roof of the painting’s home is perfectly matched up with that of the burning one, creating a seamless transition between the two atmospheres. The contrast lies in the supposed permanence and splendor of a home, one that can be lost at any moment due to environmental disaster.

Other images, however, direct more attention on human subjects. In one, a woman clutches a little girl in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. The woman’s face is screwed into a wail while debris, fallen trees, and a destroyed vehicle are all scattered behind her. The composition’s bottom half is a complete tonal shift, featuring a smiling child gripping a woman’s hand as they walk through rain puddles in a peaceful neighborhood.

These collages are exercises in empathy as much as they are in prompting action.

“Gallenkuş considers his art a humanitarian endeavor as well as an aesthetic one,” the artist’s biography reads. “His creations compel us to reflect on the consequences of our actions and inspire a collective call for peace. Now, more than ever, we need art that transcends borders, fostering understanding and unity.”

To discover more of his heartwrenching digital collages, visit Uğur Gallenkuş’s website and follow him on Instagram.

Turkish artist Uğur Gallenkuş creates devastating digital collages that juxtapose photojournalistic imagery with scenes of idyllic lives.

Each digital collage highlights the disparities between war, famine, security, and consumerism.

Gallenkuş has created collages focusing on several sites of intense conflict, including Palestine, Ukraine, Yemen, and Syria.

Uğur Gallenkuş: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met received permission to feature images by Uğur Gallenkuş.

Related Articles :

Side-By-Side Photos Show Heartbreaking Contrast of Western World and War-Torn Middle East

Palestinian and Israeli Photographers Win 2024 UNICEF Photo of the Year Award

Renowned Photographer With Bipolar 2 Shares Captivating Images Reflecting His Emotional Polarities