Home / Photography

LA Photographer Loses Home and Essential Photography Equipment in Eaton Fire

By Emma Taggart on January 17, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcus Ubungen (@yourpalmarcus)

The devastating LA fires are relentlessly tearing through neighborhoods, destroying over 12,300 buildings and displacing thousands of people. Among those affected is street photographer Marcus Ubungen, who tragically lost his home in Altadena to the Eaton fire. The blaze not only destroyed his residence but also all of his photography equipment, leaving his family with next to nothing.

Fortunately, Ubungen, his wife Ursula, and their two young children, Alma (7) and Theo (2), evacuated just in time. They managed to pack two carry-on-sized bags, filling them with essential documents such as passports, social security cards, and the kids’ birth certificates. However, when they returned to their home, they found their entire property reduced to rubble.

Before evacuating, Ubungen managed to tuck a few of his small cameras into his backpack, along with his grandfather’s camera lens. However, he lost the majority of the equipment essential for his livelihood, as well as his film. “I lost my 8×10 camera, 4×5 camera, lenses in every format, all my lighting gear, a full Canon R5 kit, and a Sony FX9 Cinema package,” he reveals. “And there’s the stuff around that stuff—all the accessories, my film processor, printer, paper, computer setup, and flatbed scanners. It was quite a bit.”

Ubungen shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram, walking through the ashes of what was once his family’s home. However, amid the devastation, he pointed out “small signs of hope”—a single blooming rose, a resilient fruit tree still standing, and the children’s playhouse miraculously untouched. In another recent photo depicting a carousel, Ubungen writes, “My brain feels like this photo—a constant swirl of stress, spinning endlessly but not really going anywhere. I’ve lost track of what day it is. I know it’s been a week since the fire took our home, and life has been a blur of to-do lists, living out of a suitcase, juggling two kids, and bouncing from place to place.”

Ubungen and his family are currently staying with relatives as they work to rebuild their home through their insurance policy. However, the rebuilding process is often lengthy and uncertain, leaving the family in an unstable situation. In a bid to help them get up and running again, the family’s friend, Tiffany Teddy, set up a GoFundMe campaign.

Donations will go towards the family’s immediate needs, including basic necessities for the kids, clothes, food, and replacing equipment they depend on. The campaign has garnered support from over 1,000 generous donors worldwide, raising an impressive total of more than $140,000. The family say, “A huge thank you to everyone who has already contributed. We are so humbled by the incredible outpouring of support.”

You can help support the family by donating to their GoFundMe campaign here, and be sure to check out Ubungen’s stunning photography on Instagram. Let’s hope this family can rebuild and return to normalcy as soon as possible!

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Photographer Marcus Ubungen lost his home, his family's belongings, and almost all of his photography gear to the Eaton fire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcus Ubungen (@yourpalmarcus)

You can help this wonderful family get back on their feet by contributing to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcus Ubungen (@yourpalmarcus)

Marcus Ubungen: Instagram | GoFundMe

Sources: Support Ursula, Marcus and family after Eaton fire; Photographer Loses His Home and All of His Gear in LA Wildfires

Related Articles:

Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires

Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Watch In-N-Out Customers Erupt Into Cheers for Firefighters Fighting LA Fires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Photos Capture the Magic of Charles Pétillon’s Balloon Installations
Renowned Photographer With Bipolar 2 Shares Captivating Images Reflecting His Emotional Polarities
Photographer Dives Into the Symbolism of Europe’s Ancient Masking Rituals
Photographer Documents the Mesmerizing Movements of Bird Murmurations in England
Intimate Photos Explore the Real and Raw Emotions of Childbirth in Home Births Photo Book
100+ Fine Art Prints From Top Photographers Are Now on Sale To Help Protect the Amazon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Turns Photos Into Holographic Portraits That Reveal Illustrations From Certain Angles
National Geographic Announces Its “Pictures of the Year”
Photo of All 2,000 People Who Helped Restore Notre-Dame Over the Last 5 Years
36 Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover
Best Photos of 2024: Top 45 Photographs From Around the World
Photographer Travels the World to Document Dogs in Their Native Lands

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.