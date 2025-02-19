Photographer Playfully Reinterprets the World With an Ingenious Imagination

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssas sees the world through a uniquely imaginative lens. For him, landmarks and buildings are more than just structures—they’re opportunities for playful creativity. He manipulates perspective to merge real-life scenes with everyday objects, creating digital collages that inspire a fresh way of seeing the world.

Suíssas’ latest optical illusions are as clever as ever. In one, he turns the Sydney Opera House into a fanned out open book, transforming its iconic sails into flipping pages. In another, he plays with a building’s circular openings, making it look like he’s dropping a red Connect 4 piece right into place. He even transforms a skyscraper into a guitar fretboard, positioning his hand as if he's playing a chord on the giant surface.

For Suíssas, bringing his ideas to life isn’t just something he enjoys—it’s a creative drive he can’t ignore. “I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head,” he explains. “It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects.”

The photographer adds, “What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going.”

Check out some of the photographer’s latest creative compositions below and find more from his growing portfolio on Hugo Suíssas on Instagram.

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssa playfully manipulates perspective to create digital collages that inspire a fresh way of seeing the world.

For him, landmarks and buildings are more than just structures—they're opportunities for playful creativity.

Hugo Suíssas: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hugo Suíssas.

Related Articles :

Joyful Scenes Emerge From Photographer’s Playful Perspective of the World

Whimsical Photo Manipulations Offer Lighthearted Perspectives on the Natural World

Artist Uses Everyday Objects While in Lockdown to Create Funny Scenes Around the House

Artist Turns Random Shadows of Everyday Objects Into Playful Doodles of Whimsical Figures