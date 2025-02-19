Home / Photography

Photographer Playfully Reinterprets the World With an Ingenious Imagination

By Emma Taggart on February 19, 2025

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssas sees the world through a uniquely imaginative lens. For him, landmarks and buildings are more than just structures—they’re opportunities for playful creativity. He manipulates perspective to merge real-life scenes with everyday objects, creating digital collages that inspire a fresh way of seeing the world.

Suíssas’ latest optical illusions are as clever as ever. In one, he turns the Sydney Opera House into a fanned out open book, transforming its iconic sails into flipping pages. In another, he plays with a building’s circular openings, making it look like he’s dropping a red Connect 4 piece right into place. He even transforms a skyscraper into a guitar fretboard, positioning his hand as if he's playing a chord on the giant surface.

For Suíssas, bringing his ideas to life isn’t just something he enjoys—it’s a creative drive he can’t ignore. “I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head,” he explains. “It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects.”

The photographer adds, “What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going.”

Check out some of the photographer’s latest creative compositions below and find more from his growing portfolio on Hugo Suíssas on Instagram.

Lisbon-based photographer Hugo Suíssa playfully manipulates perspective to create digital collages that inspire a fresh way of seeing the world.

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

For him, landmarks and buildings are more than just structures—they're opportunities for playful creativity.

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Hugo Suíssas: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hugo Suíssas.

Related Articles:

Joyful Scenes Emerge From Photographer’s Playful Perspective of the World

Whimsical Photo Manipulations Offer Lighthearted Perspectives on the Natural World

Artist Uses Everyday Objects While in Lockdown to Create Funny Scenes Around the House

Artist Turns Random Shadows of Everyday Objects Into Playful Doodles of Whimsical Figures

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Annie Leibovitz and Lisa Saltzman Launch Inaugural Photography Prize Celebrating Emerging Photography Talent
Split Photos Highlight the Stark Disparities Between War and Comfort Across the World
LA Photographer Loses Home and Essential Photography Equipment in Eaton Fire
Surreal Photos Capture the Magic of Charles Pétillon’s Balloon Installations
Renowned Photographer With Bipolar 2 Shares Captivating Images Reflecting His Emotional Polarities
Photographer Dives Into the Symbolism of Europe’s Ancient Masking Rituals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Documents the Mesmerizing Movements of Bird Murmurations in England
Intimate Photos Explore the Real and Raw Emotions of Childbirth in Home Births Photo Book
100+ Fine Art Prints From Top Photographers Are Now on Sale To Help Protect the Amazon
Artist Turns Photos Into Holographic Portraits That Reveal Illustrations From Certain Angles
National Geographic Announces Its “Pictures of the Year”
Photo of All 2,000 People Who Helped Restore Notre-Dame Over the Last 5 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.