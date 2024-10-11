Travel Photographer Spends Last Two Decades Capturing Life in 120 Countries

Photographer Colby Brown was still in college when he realized that the traditional path most of his friends were taking wasn't for him. Shortly after graduating and working a short stint at a hospital in Texas, he decided to follow his heart and booked a one-way ticket to Bangkok. This kicked off three years of traveling around Southeast Asia and a new career as a travel photographer.

Now, 20 years later, Brown has visited 120 countries and stopped in all seven continents several times. Along the way, he's documented his travels, photographing the stunning wildlife, landscapes, and traditions he encounters. A Sony Ambassador and Sony Artisan since 2015, he's a well-respected member of the photography community and gives back through The Giving Lens. Founded by Brown in 2011, the organization runs photography workshops that benefit partner NGOs worldwide.

Travel has continued to shape Brown's photography, and he's constantly seeking to improve his skills.

“Every few years, I do a deep dive into a new form of photography to keep things interesting and inspired. Then, I take that knowledge and either run with it to try something different or apply what I learned to the genres of photography I am currently passionate about,” he tells My Modern Met. “Because of this, depending on where my interests are at that moment, it directly affects how I visit and explore a new destination. Think about it: if you were curious about learning more about remote tribal cultures of a country and someone else was fascinated about the rare wildlife found in a country, both people would come away with vastly different experiences and perspectives.”

Whether taking portraits of locals or setting up to capture incredible wildlife, Brown's effort to share his travels with the world is laudable. By opening up his experiences to the public, he's hoping to share some of the deep connections that he experiences.

“I want you to be able to look at a photo of a wild Silverback Gorilla taken in the jungles of Western Uganda and feel as if you are there, to feel the emotion and connection I felt when I took the photo. The more connected we all feel to each other and the world around, the better chance we all have of surviving as a species.”

Scroll down to see more of Brown's incredible work, and head to Instagram to follow his adventures. For those who want to learn from Brown, he leads photography workshops year-round in locations like Patagonia, Kenya, Costa Rica, and Bolivia.

Whether photographing wildlife or the night sky, his photographs give a unique perspective on his travels.

