Home / Architecture / Museums

Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening

By Eva Baron on April 1, 2025
The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Garden Court. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

For the past five years, the Gilded Age mansion that houses the Frick Collection in New York has been closed to the public. The corner of Madison Avenue and 70th street has been unusually quiet because of this, but, behind its regal walls, the museum has been undergoing a remarkable transformation. In only a couple of weeks, on April 17, the Frick will finally reopen its doors, unveiling its $220 million renovation led by Selldorf Architects in collaboration with Beyer Blinder Belle.

This renovation serves as the Frick’s most comprehensive one since its opening in 1935, repurposing 60,000 square feet of existing space and adding 27,000 square feet of new construction. On the first floor, the new Cabinet Gallery showcases 12 works on paper that, prior to this, were rarely on display due to their light sensitivity. These artworks span sketches to detailed drawings by renowned artists such as Degas, Goya, Rubens, Whistler, and Ingres, among others, providing visitors with an unparalleled and novel glimpse into the Frick’s permanent collection.

Equally ambitious is the first floor’s expanded reception hall, now complete with an entirely new second level. A decadent staircase outfitted in Italian marble connects the hall’s two floors, while natural light floods in through a stone wall lined with monumental windows. Taken in its entirety, this updated hall offers a serene yet grand atmosphere, one that also extends into the Frick’s beloved garden court next door.

Expanding the Frick’s footprint so significantly did require a few sacrifices, though, including the demolition of a music room originally added by John Russell Pope in the 1930s. To accommodate these alterations, the Frick is now outfitted with an underground auditorium that can seat up to 218 people. The entire auditorium is enveloped in meandering, curvilinear forms, creating, as Selldorf Architects writes in a statement, a “sense of intimacy between the audience and the presenters.” Throughout April and May, the auditorium will also host a music festival, featuring both classical and contemporary works.

Perhaps most special of all, however, is the Frick’s new suite of galleries on its second floor, which originally functioned as the Frick family’s private living quarters. It’s the first time ever that museum visitors may experience these spaces, given that, before the renovation, the second floor was solely reserved for staff meeting rooms and administrative offices. Unlike the museum’s first floor, these newly incorporated galleries encompass smaller-scale paintings, sculptures, and decorative objects, alongside ceiling murals, marble fireplaces, and elaborately carved woodwork.

Such features can be found throughout the rest of the Frick as well. The first and second floor alike are adorned with textiles and wall hangings manufactured by the same firms that the Frick family commissioned over a century ago. The renovation also saw immense attention directed toward preservation, whether it be in the form of the museum’s wood paneling and carving, decorative marble and plaster, or bronze fixtures.

“The reopening of the Frick marks an exciting moment in the trajectory of this storied cultural institution,” says Axel Rüger, the Frick’s Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen director. “With the return of the Frick’s masterworks to their revitalized home, we welcome visitors to rediscover the beauty, intimacy, and scholarship that have defined the Frick for nearly a century.”

Annabelle Selldorf, the principal of Selldorf Architects, adds: “We worked carefully to develop an architectural vocabulary for the project that is continuous with the existing historic fabric yet employs distinct but appropriate contemporary detailing.”

And it’s true: the past, present, and future of the Frick are all essential to its updated architecture. In a preview for the reopening, which our team had the opportunity to attend, the immense level of precision, artistry, and care involved in the renovation only became clearer. It’s a homecoming that shouldn’t be missed.

More information about the Frick Collection’s grand reopening can be found on its website.

For five years, the Frick Collection in New York has been closed to the public due to a significant $220 million renovation. On April 17, the renowned museum will finally reopen.

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Oval Room. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The West Gallery. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Stephen A. Schwarzman Auditorium. (Photo: Nicholas Venezia)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The James S. and Barbara N. Reibel Reception Hall. (Photo: Nicholas Venezia)

The renovation serves as the Frick’s most comprehensive one since its opening in 1935, repurposing 60,000 square feet of existing space and adding 27,000 square feet of new construction.

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Fragonard Room. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Frick Collection’s entrance hall. (Photo: Nicholas Venezia)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

New features include an expanded reception hall, a 218-seat auditorium, a refurbished library, and special exhibition spaces on the first floor.

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The East Gallery. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The South Hall. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Grand Staircase. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

Perhaps most special of all is the Frick’s new suite of galleries on its second floor, which originally functioned as the Frick family’s private living quarters. It’s the first time ever that museum visitors may experience these spaces.

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Ceramics Room, part of the new second-floor gallery. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Boucher Anteroom, part of the new second-floor gallery. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Walnut Room, part of the new second-floor gallery. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

The Frick Art Research Library Reading Room. (Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr.)

The Frick will reopen after a significant renovation on April 17.

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The Frick Collection: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Frick Collection.

Related Articles:

National Library of France Completely Transformed After a 15 Year Renovation

MoMA’s $450 Million Renovation Creates Room for More Than Double the Amount of Art

Louvre Museum Plans New Grand Entrance Through Global Architecture Competition

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Frida Kahlo Museum: Iconic Painter’s ‘Blue House’ in Mexico City Offers Insights About Her Life and Work
Louvre Museum Plans New Grand Entrance Through Global Architecture Competition
Dive Into the Story Behind Istanbul Modern’s Extraordinary Renzo Piano-Designed Building [Interview]
Frida Escobedo Is the First Woman to Design a Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
World’s First Robot and AI Museum Opens in Seoul
Museum of Paper Cleverly Designed With a Roof That Looks Like a Sheet of Folded Paper

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chicago’s Field Museum Exhibits Rare Skeleton of Bird-Like Dinosaur Archaeopteryx
Floating Glass Museum Is a Futuristic Homage to Venice and Global Climate Change
World’s First Museum for Video Game Art Will Open in Japan
Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Futuristic Science Fiction Museum in China That “Floats” on Water
Dorte Mandrup Reveals Plans for Canada’s Long-Awaited Inuit Cultural Heritage Centre
Circular Exhibition Center in Shanghai Wrapped in Undulating Staircase Inspired by Chinese Moon Bridges

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.