Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

The annual Met Gala in New York City is a chance for celebrities to get all dressed up and show off their extravagant ensembles on the red carpet. Due to the pandemic, “fashion’s biggest night out” was canceled in 2020 and became more of a DIY at-home celebration for fashion fans. But this year, the much-anticipated, invite-only event was back and glitzier than ever. The fundraising fête marked the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Supermodels, actors, singers, athletes, and other notable folks were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence,” and they didn’t disappoint.

Co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and poet Amanda Gorman, this year’s event had a particularly young and fresh feel. The Met Gala is no ordinary black tie event—it’s a gala that promotes creativity and self-expression—and many famous faces took the opportunity to make political statements. U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white gown with the words, “tax the rich,” and her colleague Carolyn Maloney was clad in a dress featuring the slogan, “equal rights for women.”

Other stars celebrated American fashion by going for all-out glamour. Inspired by ballroom culture, supermodel Iman wore a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed paired with a gold, feathered dress. Kendall Jenner’s custom Givenchy gown was a glittering homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. And as always, there were some celebs who opted for avant-garde, conversation-sparking looks. Kim Kardashian covered her entire body and head in an all-black Balenciaga bodysuit, and singer Frank Ocean showed up with a green, Shrek-like doll as his companion.

Perhaps the most extravagant ensemble was worn by rapper and singer-songwriter, Lil Nas X. He surprised everyone with not one, not two, but three looks. Designed by Donatella Versace, his outfits were revealed in layers—a regal cape, a gold suit of armor, and finally, a skin-tight bodysuit studded with crystals.

Check out some celebrity looks from the Met Gala 2021 below.

The annual Met Gala is back! Here are some of the best red carpet looks.

Lil Nas X

Iman

Grimes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Kim Kardashian

Celebrities were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence.”

Timothée Chalamet

J.Lo

Dan Levy

Frank Ocean

Zoë Kravitz

Lili Reinhart

Lorde

Olivia Rodrigo

Some guests went for all-out glamour.

Billie Eilish

Amanda Gorman

Kendall Jenner

Normani

Simone Biles

Gabrielle Union

Ilana Glazer

Winnie Harlow

Other famous faces took the opportunity to make fashionable political statements.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Carolyn Maloney

Cara Delevingne

