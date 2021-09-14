Home / Design / Style

Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out

By Emma Taggart on September 14, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

The annual Met Gala in New York City is a chance for celebrities to get all dressed up and show off their extravagant ensembles on the red carpet. Due to the pandemic, “fashion’s biggest night out” was canceled in 2020 and became more of a DIY at-home celebration for fashion fans. But this year, the much-anticipated, invite-only event was back and glitzier than ever. The fundraising fête marked the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Supermodels, actors, singers, athletes, and other notable folks were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence,” and they didn’t disappoint.

Co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and poet Amanda Gorman, this year’s event had a particularly young and fresh feel. The Met Gala is no ordinary black tie event—it’s a gala that promotes creativity and self-expression—and many famous faces took the opportunity to make political statements. U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white gown with the words, “tax the rich,” and her colleague Carolyn Maloney was clad in a dress featuring the slogan, “equal rights for women.”

Other stars celebrated American fashion by going for all-out glamour. Inspired by ballroom culture, supermodel Iman wore a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed paired with a  gold, feathered dress. Kendall Jenner’s custom Givenchy gown was a glittering homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. And as always, there were some celebs who opted for avant-garde, conversation-sparking looks. Kim Kardashian covered her entire body and head in an all-black Balenciaga bodysuit, and singer Frank Ocean showed up with a green, Shrek-like doll as his companion.

Perhaps the most extravagant ensemble was worn by rapper and singer-songwriter, Lil Nas X. He surprised everyone with not one, not two, but three looks. Designed by Donatella Versace, his outfits were revealed in layers—a regal cape, a gold suit of armor, and finally, a skin-tight bodysuit studded with crystals.

Check out some celebrity looks from the Met Gala 2021 below.

The annual Met Gala is back! Here are some of the best red carpet looks.

 

Lil Nas X

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOLDOUTSERVICE (@soldoutserviceitaly)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

Iman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

Grimes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Kim Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Celebrities were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence.”

 

Timothée Chalamet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

J.Lo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

Dan Levy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Frank Ocean

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Zoë Kravitz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Lili Reinhart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Lorde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Some guests went for all-out glamour.

 

Billie Eilish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

 

Amanda Gorman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Kendall Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Normani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Simone Biles

 

Gabrielle Union

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Ilana Glazer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

Winnie Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2021 (@_metgala2021)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotlight Time (@spotlighttime)

 

 

Other famous faces took the opportunity to make fashionable political statements.

 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

 

Carolyn Maloney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SLEEK Jamaica Media (@sleekjamaica)

 

Cara Delevingne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cara delevingne (@carodeleviigne)

Related Articles:

‘Met Gala Challenge’ Has People Recreating Iconic Celebrity Fashion With Objects Found at Home

Vogue Invites Met Gala Guests to Turn the Art Museum Into a Short Music Video

Vogue Invited Met Gala Guests to Pose in Its Futuristic Tunnel Photo Booth

Vogue Set Up a Photo Booth for Met Gala Guests to Star in Their Own Music Videos

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
30+ Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
12 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
‘Proximity Dress’ Designed for Social Distancing Expands When Someone Gets Too Close
Loving Brother Handcrafts Incredible Prom Dress for His Sister After His Family Couldn’t Afford One
Fashion Brand Telfar Outfits Liberian Olympic Team in Sleek Unisex Uniforms

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Couple Shows Their Love for One Another by Wearing Matching Outfits
New Exhibition in Tokyo Explores 1,500-Year History of Women’s Kimonos
Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric
Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans
75-Year-Old Grandpa Dresses Like Stylish Celebrities Proving Fashion Has No Age Limit
This 82-Year-Old Woman Dresses Up for Virtual Church Services Every Sunday

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.