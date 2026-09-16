Home / Sports

Hero Race Car Driver Loek Hartog Stops and Saves Rival Ollie Millroy Out of a Burning Car Crash

By Regina Sienra on September 16, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ollie Millroy (@olliemillroy)

What started as a scary scene during a car race has become a remarkable display of heroism. During the first race of the China GT in Shanghai, driver Ollie Millroy was in a bad crash following a collision between two other cars, causing his Ferrari to burst into flames. The impact was so bad that he lost consciousness, preventing him from escaping from the burning car. Concerned, rival driver Loek Hartog rushed to help him despite the danger posed by the fire. As such, Millroy now credits Hartog with saving his life.

“I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man,” Millroy wrote on Instagram. “Loek Hartog stopped instantly with no flag marshalls or fire crews in sight, and risked his own life to get me out of the car. I don’t remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and 1 hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life. One day I will tell our three kids this story and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too.”

For Hartog, a 23-year-old driver from the Netherlands, there was never a moment of doubt as to whether he should have stepped in. Fearing Millory wouldn’t be able to get out of his car without aid, the Dutch racer took a fire extinguisher from an official nearby, put out the flames as best as the situation allowed, and pulled out the injured driver from the wreckage.

Moved by Millroy’s heroism, Hartog commented, “You have nothing to thank me for. I wish to live in a world where this would not be considered as bravery but as instinct of others too. I am so thankful to have been right at the place I needed to be in space and time. Speedy recovery and we will stay in close touch.”

In addition to the concussion that caused him to black out for over an hour after the crash, Millroy sustained six broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken hand and finger, and a punctured lung. “But it could have been much worse,” he said. A CT scan has also revealed a small fracture in his neck, which will require rehabilitation and physiotherapy going forward. Still, he has shown some positive updates from the hospital, sharing his road back to health.

Meanwhile, Hartog wants to turn the attention this has gotten into a larger conversation about making car racing safer. “People have called me a hero, and I appreciate what they mean, but people do extraordinary things for others every day. This so happened to be on camera, and what a camera has given us now is an opportunity to help somebody else,” he said on Instagram.

“For somebody to survive an impact that severe, shows how far safety in our sport has come,” Hartog continued. “But when a driver can’t get themselves out of a burning car, everything depends on the help that reaches them. We want to understand what more can be done exactly in those moments. We don’t have the solution, but this community has so much knowledge, experience, and willingness to help, we want to bring that together and see where we can make a real difference.”

To stay up to date with these fearless drivers, you can follow Ollie Millroy and Loek Hartog on Instagram.

Driver Ollie Millroy was in a bad car crash following a collision between two other cars during the China GT, causing his Ferrari to burst into flames.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ollie Millroy (@olliemillroy)

Rival driver Loek Hartog rushed to help him despite the danger posed by the fire. Millroy now credits Hartog with saving his life.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ollie Millroy (@olliemillroy)

“I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man,” Millroy wrote on Instagram. “One day I will tell our three kids this story and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ollie Millroy (@olliemillroy)

Now, Hartog wants to turn the attention this incident has gotten into a larger conversation about making car racing safer.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Loek Hartog (@loekhartog_)

Loek Hartog: Instagram
Ollie Millroy: Instagram

Source: Race driver Ollie Millroy thanks rival Loek Hartog for saving his life by pulling him from burning Ferrari during China GT race in Shanghai; It's a miracle – fireball crash victim Millroy praises rescuer Hartog

Related Articles:

Supermarket Manager Heroically Saves a Child Who Ran Onto a Busy Road in Mexico

Real-Life Hero Rescues Woman Being Dragged by Toppled-Over Dog Sled

Heroic 13-Year-Old Boy Swims 2.5 Miles to Save His Family Stranded at Sea

Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Over $1.5 Million in Public Support

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

2026 World Nomad Games Celebrate the Sports and Heritage of Ethnic Nomadic Peoples
Mongolian President Shows off His Strength by Bench Pressing 220 Pounds
Man Born Completely Blind Overcomes Obstacles To Become Professional Surfer
Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop
Skateboarder Pulls off the Trick of a Lifetime by Perfectly Timing a Jump With the Solar Eclipse
People Are “Kite Fighting” in the Sky, Turning a Tranquil Pastime Into a Ruthless Competition

More on My Modern Met

Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal To Be Turned Into a Collectible Trading Card
Marathoner With Blood on Her Legs Finishes Race Despite Getting Period 5 Miles From the Finish Line
Lionel Messi Met (And Bathed) World Cup Final Opponent Lamine Yamal When He Was Only a Baby
Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library
80-Year-Old French Artist Has Spent Years Painting Live Sports Events From the Sidelines
DR Congo Super Fan Goes Viral for Standing Like a Statue for the Entirety of Soccer Matches

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.