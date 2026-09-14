Home / Archeology

Archaeologists Unearth 11,000-Year-Old Sculpture of a Person Sitting on a Leopard in Turkey

By Regina Sienra on September 14, 2026

Archeologists in Turkey have unearthed an 11,000-year-old stone sculpture in Karahantepe, one of the oldest settlements of its kind in the world. The enigmatic artwork is 28 inches tall and depicts a human figure seated atop a leopard. The discovery was announced by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who described it as a “composite statue featuring a style unlike any previously encountered.”

The carved figure was found on a bench located along the wall of a circular structure measuring about 10 feet in diameter with a floor covered in flat stones. The discovery was part of ongoing excavations at the site near Şanlıurfa, a city in southeastern Turkey. The work is part of the “Heritage to the Future” initiative, devoted to growing archaeological research and preservation across this country with a rich past.

Elizabeth Carter, a professor emerita of Near Eastern archaeology at UCLA, says that while this not the first time a neolithic sculpture has been found in Taş Tepeler, a group of Neolithic archaeological sites, the composition is one of a kind. “Göbeklitepe is more famous than the Karahan site where this sculpture was discovered,” she told The Art Newspaper. “To my knowledge, the human figure mounted on an animal is unique. Although animal sculptures have been identified before on benches within the buildings at Göbeklitepe, I don’t know of a human astride an animal.”

The closest artifact to the one just found is a statue of a human with a leopard on their back, also found at Karahantepe in 2021. Researchers think both pieces could be linked. “Leopards were common feline predators in the region,” Jens Notroff, a Neolithic archaeologist at the German Archaeological Institute, told Live Science. “They are vigorous, dangerous animals, so probably challenging game for skilled hunters. That might have added to their symbolic meaning.”

Ultimately, both the local government and researchers hope this singular statue may shed some light on the human settlements in this region, which date back to the Stone Age. Ersoy says, “I believe this discovery, which opens the door to new questions about the earliest periods of human history, will have a wide impact on the scientific community.”

Archeologists in Turkey have unearthed an 11,000-year-old stone sculpture depicting a human figure seated atop a leopard.

Sources: Neolithic sculpture of a man riding a leopard discovered in Turkey; ‘Unlike anything seen before’: Archaeologists unearth a unique, 11,000-year-old statue of a person riding a leopard from one of the world’s earliest settlements

Related Articles:

2,000-Year-Old Headless Athena Statue Made of Marble Unearthed in Modern-Day Turkey

Musician Plays Radiohead Songs on Traditional Turkish Instruments From the Ottoman Era

Archeologists Discover Neolithic Earthworks That Are 2,000 Years Older Than Stonehenge

Peru Unveils Details About a Recently Unearthed Archeological Site From 3,800 Years Ago

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

3,200-Year-Old Ceramics Reveal What May Have Been the Ancient World’s First Desirable “Brand”
Man Unearths Mysterious 2,700-Year-Old Bronze Sword Standing Upright in a Polish Forest
Divers Find 162-Year-Old Bottle of Guinness in Shipwreck and Plan To Recreate the Victorian Stout
Archaeologists Discover 3,000-Year-Old Tomb With Colorful Murals Inside
Divers Discover 2,100-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck With 500 Ancient Wine Jars Inside
Scientists Finally Date Mysterious Paintings in France’s Font-de-Gaume Cave

More on My Modern Met

New Research Reveals That a Pharaoh’s Daughters Were Skilled at Archery 4,000 Years Ago
UNESCO Grants World Heritage Status to Ancient Sites in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran
France Launches Museum Security Plan After 2,500-Year-Old Gold Necklace Is Stolen
1,000-Year-Old ‘Mummy Mask With Wig’ Found in Peru Sheds Light on Ancient Civilization
Archaeologists Discover 1,600-Year-Old Roman Guardian Sculpture at Ancient Fort Near Hadrian’s Wall
New Research Says Humans Discovered Fire 350,000 Years Earlier Than Previously Thought

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.