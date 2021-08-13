Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Sculpts Incredible Millennium Falcon Sculpture and Cockpit From Sand

By Emma Taggart on August 13, 2021

The Millennium Falcon has inspired many Star Wars fans to recreate the iconic spaceship in their own medium, from a LEGO replica to an epic cake. But just when we thought we’d seen it all, Italian artist Leonardo Ugolini surprises us with his incredibly detailed Millennium Falcon sand sculpture.

Ugolini recently shared a video online, revealing the steps he took to create his Millennium Falcon from sand. From sculpting the base structure to carving out all the details, the artist showcases his impressive attention to detail. Sand rivets, nuts, and bolts cover the surface of the spaceship, and Ujolini even carves out little radar dishes. The artist also made the spaceship’s famous cockpit from sand, complete with its co-pilot, Chewbacca. The finished, three-dimensional piece looks like it could take off and fly into space at any moment.

Ugolini is no stranger to building elaborate works of art from sand. The natural material has been his preferred medium for the last 30 years, and he’s clearly mastered the craft. Other than his Millennium Falcon piece, he’s created a sandcastle modeled after Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, a sand sculpture of the ​​Tower of Mordor from The Lord of the Rings, and much more. The talented sand artist even created the world’s tallest sandcastle, standing at an epic 21.16 meters (about 70 feet 10 inches) high.

Check out how Ugolini made his Millennium Falcon sand sculpture below, plus more from his portfolio. If you’re impressed by his craftsmanship, follow him on Instagram and TikTok for more.

Italian artist Leonardo Ugolini created this incredibly detailed Millennium Falcon sand sculpture.

The talented artist has created countless, movie-inspired sand sculptures.

He even created the world’s tallest sandcastle, standing at an epic 21.16 meters (70 feet 10 inches) high.

Leonardo Ugolini: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Leonardo Ugolini.

