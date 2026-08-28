Take a Look at the Creatures Seen in the First-Ever Locally Led Deep Sea Expedition in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is a small island nation in the Caribbean, sitting right off the coast of Venezuela. While it only has a land area of 1,981 square miles, it boasts rich marine ecosystems that are home to hundreds of species. Last July, marine scientists from Trinidad and Tobago conducted their most comprehensive deep-sea survey of the islands’ surrounding ocean to date. Carried out during an expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), it marked the first time local researchers led a scientific journey of this kind.

During the month-long expedition, the team discovered 25 cold-seep ecosystems with 20 suspected new species, including corals, carnivorous sponges, and squat lobsters, among other animals. The researchers also documented at least 54 species that had never been observed before in the waters of Trinidad and Tobago, such as ghost sharks and zombie worms. They also mapped over 4,300 square miles of the country’s uncharted seafloor, representing about 13% of the country’s marine territory.

Among the highlights of this expedition is the chance to confirm whether an octopus that was first spotted during a 2014 expedition belongs to a new species—something they’ll be able to determine with the data collected on the latest expedition. They also came across a dead manta ray sunken to the ocean floor, having turned into a source of food for crabs and worms, and a black swallower fish with a distended stomach due to eating a meal much larger than itself.

The team also collected over 700 specimens, which will be stored at the Zoology Museum at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, in Trinidad and Tobago. This massive assortment will increase the museum’s deep-sea collection by twelve-fold, allowing local researchers to learn more about the surrounding ecosystems and any alterations they go through in the coming years due to global warming.

Sadly, despite this being a deep-sea expedition, meaning it is devoted to ecosystems at least 656 feet below the surface, the team also found evidence of human-made trash. To Amon, this is a reminder that places where humans have never been still bear our impacts. With some luck, these striking images of the creatures who call the deep-sea home, captured by the ROV SuBastian of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, will inspire us to take better care of our oceans.

“As the first locally led deep-sea expedition in Trinidad and Tobago’s history, these discoveries are proof that Caribbean scientists can uncover our own deep-sea backyard,” said Dr. Diva Amon, the expedition’s chief scientist. “Every new discovery we make, whether ecosystem, species or behavior, deepens our understanding of what’s at stake and strengthens our ability to be true stewards of this largely unseen but critical part of our country.”

Take a look at some of the deep-sea creatures spotted off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago during the first expedition led by local scientists.

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All images via Schmidt Ocean Institute.