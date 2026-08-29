Morocco Is Building the Largest Soccer Stadium in the World for the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, but preparations for the next edition of the tournament are already underway. Morocco will host the World Cup for the first time in its history, alongside Spain and Portugal, plus a few special matches taking place in South America. As such, the African nation is going all out for this event and has unveiled its plans for a new venue in Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco. Named Grand Stade Hassan II, it is set to be the largest soccer stadium in the world.

Designed by Populous in collaboration with Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi, the stadium will have a capacity of 115,000. The arena has a futuristic aesthetic firmly rooted in traditional Moroccan architecture. Particularly, the Grand Stade Hassan II draws from the concept of “moussem,” a type of yearly festival celebrated in large-scale, tent-like structural canopies. This custom is translated into the soaring tented roof that breaks through the greenery outside the city.

The roof canopy is made from a unique aluminum lattice that, from a distance, evokes soft cloth. This structure is held by a ring of 32 stairways, resulting in towering gateways framed by gardens installed on platforms over 90 feet above the ground. Green areas also dot the ground level, under the outer edges of the canopy. Together, these elements aim to evoke an image of an oasis beneath the translucent roof canopy.

Aware that what makes a stadium come alive is a roaring crowd, the designers included a designated space for the most vocal fans, also known as the supporters’ section. These three steep, compact tiers at both ends of the stadium bowl can welcome 29,500 general admission spectators. Along each of the main stands are five levels of hospitality that can accommodate 12,000 high-end seats.

Since the schedule for the 2030 FIFA World Cup is not yet set, this sweeping stadium is a key asset in Morocco’s campaign for hosting the final match. However, at the heart of its construction is its long-term use as the home for the Morocco national football team and two local clubs, Raja CA and Wydad AC. That’s why the stadium also features training centers, aquatic complexes, hotels, retail, and leisure spaces, using it as a catalyst for urban development in the town of El Mansouria, located 23 miles north of Casablanca.

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Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco, has unveiled its plans for a new stadium ahead of the 20230 FIFA World Cup.

Named Grand Stade Hassan II, it is set to be the world’s largest soccer stadium.

Designed by Populous in collaboration with Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi, the stadium will have a capacity of 115,000.

The stadium has a futuristic aesthetic firmly rooted in traditional Moroccan architecture.

Since the schedule for the 2030 World Cup isn’t set yet, this sweeping stadium is a key asset in Morocco’s campaign for hosting the final match.

However, at the heart of its construction is its long-term use as the home for the Morocco national football team and two local clubs, Raja CA and Wydad AC.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Populous.