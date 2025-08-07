Listen to ‘Moby Dick’ Read by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Sir David Attenborough, and More for Free

Books like Moby Dick are beloved classics for a reason, but that doesn’t mean that they’re light reads. Sometimes a book is best read through listening. Luckily, Plymouth University put together the Moby Dick Big Read, a full audiobook that is free to anyone. Sail through 135 chapters plus an epilogue, all read by different people, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, and Sir David Attenborough.

The Moby Dick Big Read is the creation of Angela Cockayne and Philip Hoare and was “inspired by their mutual obsession with Moby Dick and with the overarching subject of the whale, they invited artists, writers, musicians, scientists and academics to respond to the theme.” The site also incorporates unique cover art by a different artist for each chapter. The range of media used in the art is vast, from oil paintings to photography to videos and digital media.

The easily accessible audiobook is the perfect resource for those who don’t have time to sit down with a dense, intimidating book. You can listen while driving, relaxing, or being creative. It offers an easy way to multitask. You can also catch up on references and allusions that might otherwise go over your head, and you’ll hear Melville’s intended nuance and emotion, which is often missed on the page.

Unlike the Great White Whale, this audiobook can easily be found and played on your browser, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

The site features different artists and narrators for each of the 135 chapters and epilogue.

The accessible audiobook is read by some names you may recognize, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

