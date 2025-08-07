Home / Books

Listen to ‘Moby Dick’ Read by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Sir David Attenborough, and More for Free

By Ava Linker on August 7, 2025
Audio books concept. Wireless Headphones and color books at table white background.

Photo: Nadianb/Depositphotos

Books like Moby Dick are beloved classics for a reason, but that doesn’t mean that they’re light reads. Sometimes a book is best read through listening. Luckily, Plymouth University put together the Moby Dick Big Read, a full audiobook that is free to anyone. Sail through 135 chapters plus an epilogue, all read by different people, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, and Sir David Attenborough.

The Moby Dick Big Read is the creation of Angela Cockayne and Philip Hoare and was “inspired by their mutual obsession with Moby Dick and with the overarching subject of the whale, they invited artists, writers, musicians, scientists and academics to respond to the theme.” The site also incorporates unique cover art by a different artist for each chapter. The range of media used in the art is vast, from oil paintings to photography to videos and digital media.

The easily accessible audiobook is the perfect resource for those who don’t have time to sit down with a dense, intimidating book. You can listen while driving, relaxing, or being creative. It offers an easy way to multitask. You can also catch up on references and allusions that might otherwise go over your head, and you’ll hear Melville’s intended nuance and emotion, which is often missed on the page.

Unlike the Great White Whale, this audiobook can easily be found and played on your browser, SoundCloudApple Podcasts, and Spotify.

In an effort to make the book Moby Dick accessible to anyone, a website called Moby Dick Big Read was created.

Embed from Getty Images

The site features different artists and narrators for each of the 135 chapters and epilogue.

Embed from Getty Images

The accessible audiobook is read by some names you may recognize, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

Embed from Getty Images

Moby Dick Big Read: Website

Source: Hear Moby Dick Read in Its Entirety by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, John Waters, Stephen Fry & More 

Related Articles:

These Incredible Works of Literature, Film, and Music Entered the Public Domain in 2021

Here Are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Eight Books That “Every Intelligent Person” Should Read

All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Who Kept Track of All 3,599 Books He Read in His Life Gets Posthumous Site for 100-Page List
Discover One of the World’s First Novels From 1,000 Years Ago
Listen to Author J.R.R. Tolkien Read From ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and More Famous Works
Here Are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Eight Books That “Every Intelligent Person” Should Read
Dive Into Over 10,000 Historical Children’s Books Thanks to This Fascinating Database
Hear Albert Camus’ Grateful Letter to His Teacher After Winning the Nobel Prize

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Adorable Portraits of Over 150 Baby Animals
WildLOVE: Beautiful Portraits of Animals Who Look Like Photogenic Fashion Models
Colorful Board Books Introduce Children to Key Art Concepts Through Renowned Artists
20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts
Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher
16th-Century ‘Bookwheel’ Solved the Age-Old Problem of Reading Too Many Books at One Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.