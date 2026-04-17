Revealing Prince Photo Book Shares Over 570 Snapshots From the Legendary Musician’s Life

Prince was an extraordinary creative, a man whose artistic vision defied genres. Although he’s best known as a musician, Prince created Paisley Park, an artistic headquarters where he could create, perform, and record. It allowed him space to play, a vital activity for an artist. Alongside Prince were friends and collaborators like Steve Parke. For 13 years, Parke worked with Prince as the in-house art director at Paisley Park, designing album covers and hand-painting guitars. While there, however, Parke had the chance to expand his artistic repertoire and photograph Prince over many years.

Over 570 of Parke’s images now comprise Prince: The Two-Volume Special Edition from ACC Art Books. The special editions offer a rare glimpse into Prince as he was at Paisley Park, his home in Marbella, Spain, and with his first wife, Mayte Garcia, and their dog Mia.

Parke selected all the photographs from his personal archives. In doing so, it added another layer to the images themselves; the resulting pages were picked by someone who knew him, not a person far removed from Prince’s life. There’s an air of intimacy to the selections. Parke, with whom Prince was both a boss and a friend, is painting another portrait of the person through the nature of the photographs included in the books.

“A lot of the shots didn’t have a deadline or a specific purpose,” Parke said to Wallpaper*, “so I definitely see the work reflecting more of the person I would see on a daily basis rather than the rock star—even though there are those pictures too.”

Many of the images were shot on the fly thanks to emerging digital camera technology in the late 1990s, adding additional context to the selected images. “[Prince] was very enamored with the idea that we could just shoot and he could see it right away, so the casualness [of the photos] came from the fact that we could just do it,” Parke explained. “It's like having a cell phone now—you take a ridiculous number of photos; way more than you would if you were using film. That’s what was different about having this immediate feedback. It gave him a lot of freedom to just try things.”

Prince: The Two-Volume Special Edition is perfect for fans of Prince and those intrigued by how an artist continues to reinvent themselves throughout the years. The collection is now available on the ACC Art Books website.

For 13 years, Steve Parke worked with Prince as the in-house art director at Paisley Park, photographing the musician.

Over 570 of Parke’s images now comprise Prince: The Two-Volume Special Edition from ACC Art Books.

The special editions offer a rare glimpse into Prince as he was at Paisley Park, his home in Marbella, Spain, and with his first wife, Mayte Garcia, and their dog Mia.

Parke selected all the photographs from his personal archives.

In doing so, it added another layer to the images themselves; the resulting pages were picked by someone who knew him, not a person far removed from Prince’s life.

“A lot of the shots didn't have a deadline or a specific purpose, so I definitely see the work reflecting more of the person I would see on a daily basis rather than the rock star—even though there are those pictures too.”

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ACC Art Books.