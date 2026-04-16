Surreal Photos Distort Everyday Life Into Bizarre Scenes of Absurdity

Photographer Brooke DiDonato constructs a controlled visual universe that unsettles the logic of everyday life. Her upcoming monograph, titled Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer, gathers over a decade of photographs, each one carefully engineered to disrupt spatial, bodily, and psychological coherence.

DiDonato builds her work from the familiar. Suburban interiors and quiet streets form the foundation of her images. She draws directly from her upbringing, where routine and conformity shaped daily life. “Growing up in a small town there was a predictability to things,” she tells My Modern Met. “I’ll probably always be interested in the tension between expectation and reality and between familiarity and discomfort, something that seems ordinary at first glance but slightly off-kilter.”

That tension defines her photographic language. DiDonato uses crisp, even lighting and saturated yet naturalistic color to eliminate visual ambiguity. Her images carry the clarity of commercial photography, which makes their distortions feel more immediate and undeniable. The surreal does not emerge through haze or abstraction. It appears within a sharply rendered reality that feels entirely plausible.

Within these controlled environments, the body becomes unstable. DiDonato choreographs figures that bend, compress, and fragment against rigid architectural lines. Doorways, countertops, and windows act as compositional constraints. Limbs extend from unexpected places. Torsos merge with furniture. Figures appear wedged into corners or suspended in awkward stillness. These effects rely on physical staging and repetition rather than heavy digital manipulation, which gives the images a grounded, tactile quality.

Her process reflects this balance between structure and improvisation. “I do often have a sense of how I’d like a composition to look but I always leave some room to play,” she explains. “There is a lot of trial and error to the process, but the fun of a still photograph is that it only has to be right for a second or two.” This openness allows each image to retain a sense of spontaneity, even within its tight visual control.

Color plays a critical role in shaping the psychological tone of her work. DiDonato builds each setting from memory, often referencing locations from her childhood. Muted wallpapers, faded pastels, and soft domestic tones create an immediate sense of familiarity. “Many of the palettes are based off of family homes in Ohio,” she says. “This use of color assists in creating a feeling of familiarity in my work.” She extends this aesthetic through collected materials, constructing environments that feel both personal and widely recognizable.

Despite their visual precision, the photographs resist fixed interpretation. DiDonato invites viewers to bring their own emotional responses to the work. “I like showing people familiar objects and spaces in unconventional ways,” she notes. “I hope to give viewers a moment of surprise, but the emotions they walk away with are really varied.” This openness reflects her broader approach to meaning. “I never want to control the viewers’ reaction to my work,” she adds. “It’s the human condition. There are moments of humor, discomfort, sadness, familiarity.”

That emotional range defines the experience of her images. They feel playful and absurd at first glance, yet a quiet unease lingers. Time appears suspended. Actions remain unresolved. The viewer encounters a moment that resists conclusion, caught between recognition and disorientation.

In Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer, these visual and conceptual strategies accumulate across pages. Repeated gestures of concealment, compression, and imbalance create a rhythm that moves beyond individual photographs. The monograph becomes a sustained exploration of perception, memory, and the instability of the familiar.

Through this meticulous approach, DiDonato transforms everyday environments into sites of silence disruption. Her images do not abandon reality. They refine it, sharpen it, and gently push it out of alignment, revealing how easily the ordinary can slip into something strange.

Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer is set for release on May 5, 2026.

Brooke DiDonato is a contemporary photographer known for transforming everyday domestic spaces into surreal, carefully staged scenes.

Her new monograph, Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer, brings together over a decade of her visually precise and conceptually driven photographs.

The book explores themes of familiarity, discomfort, and perception through images that twist ordinary environments into quietly uncanny moments.

Brooke DiDonato: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thames & Hudson Ltd.

Related Articles :

Expansive Surrealist Exhibition Lands in the U.S. To Celebrate the Art Movement’s Centenary

Artist Reimagines 20th-Century Art with Dreamlike Paintings Evoking Past and Present

Daniel Popper’s Surreal Art Lands at Burning Man

Hazy Paintings of Bodies in Mid-Motion Capture the Surreal In-Between Limbo of Life [Interview]