How Much Do You Know About Monet? [Quiz]

Claude Monet is known as the father of Impressionism and remains one of the most famous painters of all time. Known for his incredible landscape paintings and ability to artistically interpret the fleeting aspect of nature, his work continues to capture the public's imagination.

That's why, for this week's quiz, we thought that we'd test your knowledge of this popular artist. How much do you really know about Monet's life and work? Take this 14-question multiple-choice quiz and put yourself to the test! And if you decide to enter your email address and get the results delivered to your inbox as well, you'll receive even more information about Monet's most famous paintings.

