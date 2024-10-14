World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild

A new coffee table book brings together top wildlife photographers to help protect tigers in the wild. Remembering Tigers is a collection of 88 stunning color images and is the ninth book in the highly acclaimed Remembering Wildlife series of publications. The book uses photography to raise awareness about the plight of tigers and helps protect them, with all profits going to conservation efforts.

Respected conservation photographers such as Art Wolfe, Jonathan & Angela Scott, Greg du Toit, Sergey Gorshkov, and Sascha Fonseca have donated their images for the cause. The result is a stunning look at the captivating big cats. With only around 5,500 tigers left in the wild, which are now restricted to just 10% of their historical range, there's no better time to act.

“It’s an oft-quoted fact that there are more tigers in captivity in the U.S. than there are left in the world, a stark reminder of how the future of tigers might end if conservationists do not continue their focus and their fight,” shares Margot Raggett, founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife. “Tigers are a bellwether for the health of an ecosystem. For every tiger protected in the forest, there are plants, trees, insects, birds, and other mammals who thrive.”

While numbers are increasing in some areas thanks to conservation efforts, the future of the tiger still remains uncertain. The largest of the big cats, they continue to face real threats due to loss of habitat, illegal hunting for the Chinese medicinal trade, widespread killing of their prey for bushmeat, and retaliation for attacks on humans and livestock.

With a foreword by tiger conservationist and author Valmik Thapar, the book is an insightful look at these majestic creatures. Thapar, whose documentary My Tiger Family aired on the BCC in August, hopes that it is also a reminder of what we stand to lose should conservation efforts fail.

“I hope Remembering Tigers, with its wonderful pictures, inspires a passion in those who see it and stirs them to new heights in order that this magnificent predator continues to walk our planet.”

Remembering Tigers is now available for purchase via the Remembering Wildlife website and ships worldwide. The book is also purchasable within the U.S. via Bookshop.

