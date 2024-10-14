Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2024
Tiger sitting in the middle of the road at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Bengal tiger. Location: Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, India (Photo: Arijeet Ghosh/Remembering Tigers)
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

A new coffee table book brings together top wildlife photographers to help protect tigers in the wild. Remembering Tigers is a collection of 88 stunning color images and is the ninth book in the highly acclaimed Remembering Wildlife series of publications. The book uses photography to raise awareness about the plight of tigers and helps protect them, with all profits going to conservation efforts.

Respected conservation photographers such as Art Wolfe, Jonathan & Angela Scott, Greg du Toit, Sergey Gorshkov, and Sascha Fonseca have donated their images for the cause. The result is a stunning look at the captivating big cats. With only around 5,500 tigers left in the wild, which are now restricted to just 10% of their historical range, there's no better time to act.

“It’s an oft-quoted fact that there are more tigers in captivity in the U.S. than there are left in the world, a stark reminder of how the future of tigers might end if conservationists do not continue their focus and their fight,” shares Margot Raggett, founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife. “Tigers are a bellwether for the health of an ecosystem. For every tiger protected in the forest, there are plants, trees, insects, birds, and other mammals who thrive.”

While numbers are increasing in some areas thanks to conservation efforts, the future of the tiger still remains uncertain. The largest of the big cats, they continue to face real threats due to loss of habitat, illegal hunting for the Chinese medicinal trade, widespread killing of their prey for bushmeat, and retaliation for attacks on humans and livestock.

With a foreword by tiger conservationist and author Valmik Thapar, the book is an insightful look at these majestic creatures. Thapar, whose documentary My Tiger Family aired on the BCC in August, hopes that it is also a reminder of what we stand to lose should conservation efforts fail.

“I hope Remembering Tigers, with its wonderful pictures, inspires a passion in those who see it and stirs them to new heights in order that this magnificent predator continues to walk our planet.”

Remembering Tigers is now available for purchase via the Remembering Wildlife website and ships worldwide. The book is also purchasable within the U.S. via Bookshop.

Remembering Tigers brings together top wildlife photographers to help protect tigers in the wild.

Bengal tigers chasing each other

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambore National Park, India (Photo: Turgay Uzer/Remembering Tigers)

Siberian tiger in the snow

Siberian tiger. Location: Land of the Leopard National Park, Russia (Photo: Sergey Gorshkov/Remembering Tigers)

Tiger swimming in the water

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India (Photo: Sachin Rai/Remembering Tigers)

Close up on tiger fur

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambore National Park, India (Photo: Sandra Clayton/Remembering Tigers)

The book, the ninth in the highly acclaimed Remembering Wildlife series, contains 88 stunning color images.

Bengal tiger walking in Jim Corbett National Park

Bengal tiger. Location: Jim Corbett National Park, Uttrakhand (Photo: Khushboo Sharma/Remembering Tigers)

Siberian tiger in the snow

Amur tiger. Location: Khabarovsk Krai, Russian Far East (Photo: Sascha Fonseca/Remembering Tigers)

Bengal tiger

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India (Photo: Marius Coetzee/Remembering Tigers)

Fighting Bengal tigers

Fighting Bengal tigers. Location: Bandhavgarh National Park, India (Photo: Andy Parkinson/Remembering Tigers)

It uses photography to raise awareness about the plight of tigers and helps protect them, with all profits going to conservation efforts.

Bengal tiger walking in front of ruins at Ranthambhore National Park

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India (Photo: Nitish Madan/Remembering Tigers)

Tigers at Bandhavgarh National Park

Bengal tigers. Location: Bandhavgarh National Park, India (Photo: Paul Goldstein/Remembering Tigers)

Female tiger resting on her paw on a tree

Bengal tiger. Location: Jim Corbett National Park, India (Photo: Nitish Madan/Remembering Tigers)

Bengal tiger at Ranthambhore

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambhore National Park, India (Photo: Jaisal Singh/Remembering Tigers)

Bengal tiger walking in woods in Ranthambhore National Park

Bengal tiger. Location: Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India (Photo: Archna Singh/Remembering Tigers)

Remembering Tigers is now available for purchase via the Remembering Wildlife website and ships worldwide.

Remembering Tigers

Remembering Wildlife: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Remembering Wildlife.

Related Articles:

Breathtaking Photo of Bengal Tiger Taking a Stroll in Front of Ancient Ruins

Endangered Tigers Make Comeback as India Triumphantly Doubles Its Population

Photographer Captures Rare Glimpse of Siberian Tiger in Its Natural Environment

Rare Siberian Tiger Hugging a Tree Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Conservation Photographer Documents Last Two Northern White Rhinos on Earth [Interview]
Portraits Capture the Faces of America’s Endangered Languages
Travel Photographer Spends Last Two Decades Capturing Life in 120 Countries
Conservation Photographer Explores America’s Underappreciated Ecosystems [Interview]
Incredible Winners of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Photo of a Proud Lynx Holding Its Prey Wins the 2024 Rewilding Europe Award

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fire Analyst Took “the Most Beautiful Wildfire Photo” of Two Elk Escaping a Raging Forest Fire
Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Awards Will Leave You Laughing
Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame
Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs
Startling Look at the Effects of Window Collisions Wins 2024 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Photographer Captures a Tiny Crimson Sunbird Bathing in a Banana Flower Petal Pool

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.