Home / Quiz

Which Disney Character Are You? Take This Personality Quiz To Find Out [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on January 25, 2024
Disney Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

The world of Disney has been capturing imaginations over the course of the last century. From the iconic Mickey Mouse to new heroes like Moana and Elsa, there is always a Disney character that brings joy to our hearts. But which of these characters is actually most like your personality? We came up with nine simple questions to see which of five classic characters matches your personality. So get started and see which one is your perfect fit.

Related Articles:

Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]

Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out

Which Friends Character Are You? Take This Fun Personality Test to Find Out [Quiz]

Discover Your Historical Alter Ego: Which Iconic Figure From the Past Are You? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take the 2023 Pop Culture Quiz & Test Your Entertainment Knowledge [Quiz]
Get Into the Holiday Spirit and Discover Your Christmas Elf Name [Quiz]
Take This Quick IQ Quiz to Test Your General Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Friends Character Are You? Take This Fun Personality Test to Find Out [Quiz]
Test Your Knowledge: Play ‘Two Truths and a Lie (Artist Edition)’ [Quiz]
What’s Your Perfect Halloween Costume? Take the Quiz

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How Many Art Terms Do You Know? [Quiz]
Which American City Is Your Vibe? [Quiz]
Where Are These Modern Architectural Wonders? Guess the City [Quiz]
How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Find Out How Old You Are Based on Your School Supplies Choices [Quiz]
How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.