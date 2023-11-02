Home / Quiz

Which Friends Character Are You? Take This Fun Personality Test to Find Out [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on November 2, 2023
This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

With the untimely passing of Matthew Perry, this quiz, which was written prior to his death, serves as a reminder of the actor's incredible wit and talent. Perry was just 24 when he was cast to play Chandler Bing. His goofy, self-deprecating humor and signature mannerisms would make him one of the sitcom's most lovable characters.

Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. The show debuted in 1994 and ran for 10 years, with the world falling in love with this quirky cast of characters as they sipped their coffee at Central Perk. Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler were a cohesive group, but everyone had their own distinct personality, so it was easy to find someone to relate to.

Which one of these famous friends is most like you? Are you a perfectionist like Monica or a dreamer like Phoebe? Take this fun personality quiz to see which Friends character you really are. And, if you also leave your email address, you'll receive the results in your inbox, along with some fun articles about the crew.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
