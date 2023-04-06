Home / Quiz

Spot the Self-Portrait: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on April 6, 2023
Famous Self-Portrait Art History Quiz

Throughout the history of art, many artists have turned to self-portraits as a means of expression. For some artists, like Frida Kahlo, the self-portrait is an important part of their artistry and a way to express their emotions. But this type of painting is nothing new. From the Renaissance to Cubism, artists have always looked to themselves as models. So what better way to test your familiarity with art than this fun self-portrait quiz?

While you may recognize all the names on our quiz, do you know what these artists look like? Test yourself by viewing 20 self-portraits of well-known artists and then identifying whose portrait you're looking at. We've thrown in a few softballs, but there are plenty of images that will ask you to dig deep into your knowledge of art history. Give it a try and then, if you need to, familiarize yourself with even more famous self-portraits.

 

Related Articles:

Test Your Art Knowledge and Guess the Van Gogh! [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

Test Your Art Knowledge: How Much Do You Know About Impressionism? [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Romanticism: An Art Movement That Emphasized Emotion and Turned to the Sublime
Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]
Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
Test Your Art Knowledge and Guess the Van Gogh! [Quiz]
Test Your Art Knowledge: How Much Do You Know About Impressionism? [Quiz]
The Fascinating History of “Paint-by-Numbers” Kits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]
Discover Your Next Craft: Take This Quiz to Find Your Perfect Creative Hobby [Quiz]
14 Famous Female Painters Every Art Lover Should Know
Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]
14 Groundbreaking African American Artists Who Shaped History
Largest Ever Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings Is Now on View in Amsterdam

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.