Spot the Self-Portrait II: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on February 8, 2024

Self-Portrait Art History Quiz

We're back with another art history quiz, and this one's quite a challenge. We first introduced our Spot the Self-Portrait quiz in April 2023, and we must admit, for anyone with a decent knowledge of art history, it was probably a breeze. So, for the sequel, we dug a bit deeper and found 20 more self-portraits by famous painters from the 17th century all the way up to the first half of the 20th century. Are you up to the challenge? Test your knowledge with Spot the Self-Portrait II quiz and see how you fare.

And remember, if you enter your email address, you'll not only receive your results straight to your inbox, but you'll also get information about many of the famous artists featured in the quiz. Don't worry, it's optional, and you can receive your results on-screen no matter what.

