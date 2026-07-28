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Artist Creates Mossy Arms Wrapping a Forest in Tree Hugs

By Linnea Pejcha on July 28, 2026

Moss-covered arms hugging trees.

Nature is one of our greatest sources of connection, and trees represent an entire ecosystem of interweaving relationships. This is something that artist Christophe Guinet, better known as Monsieur Plant, explores in Tree Hug, an outdoor exhibit on the grounds of the Maison Chateaubriand in Châtenay-Malabry, France.

The mossy arm sculptures evoke a sense of warmth and tenderness for nature as they wrap themselves around the trunks of trees. With their fingers spread and reaching, they seem to suggest an openness to connection. This physical act of embracing trees serves as a visual reminder of humanity’s inherent love for the earth, plants, and environment.

Nearby, matching arms rest on the ground, their open hands grasping at nothing but air. The sculptures feel like something one could simply stumble upon in the woods, creating a quiet sense of wonder. Each surreal scene is its own love letter to Mother Nature. Much like a child hugging its mother, these human-shaped arms represent humanity’s unconditional love for the “mother” that fills its lungs with life.

The verdant appendages throughout the forest also echo the well-documented benefits of spending time with trees. Studies have shown that hugging trees, even briefly, has a positive effect on our brains and bodies. It can reduce stress, boost our immune systems, improve mood, and even lower blood pressure.

Tree Hug is currently on display through August 30 at the Maison Chateaubriand in Châtenay-Malabry, France, as part of the 10th edition of the Jardins Ouvert (Open Gardens) festival. The festival itself is featuring over 200 green spaces and nearly 500 events, including art installations, live concerts, theater, dance, and guided tours.

To keep up to date with the artist, you can follow Monsieur Plant on Instagram.

Artist Monsieur Plant’s outdoor exhibit, Tree Hug, explores the relationship between humans and nature.

Moss-covered arms hugging trees.

In the sculptures, mossy arms wrap themselves around the trunks of trees, evoking a warmth and tenderness for the plants.

Moss-covered arms hugging trees.

Nearby, matching arms rest on the ground, their open hands grasping at nothing but air. The sculptures feel like something one could simply stumble upon in the woods, creating a quiet sense of wonder.

Moss-covered arms hugging trees.

The sculptures also recall the well-documented benefits of spending time with trees. Studies have shown that hugging trees, even briefly, has a positive effect on our brains and bodies.

Moss-covered arms hugging trees.

Because of the organic materials he uses, Monsieur Plant’s works are inherently fleeting, which only adds to their beauty and significance.

Moss-covered arms hugging tree.

Exhibition Information:
Monsieur Plant
Tree Hug
June 27, 2026–August 30, 2026
Maison Chateaubriand
87 Rue de Chateaubriand, 92290 Chatenay-Malabry, France

Monsieur Plant: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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Exhibition Meditates Upon How Women and Nature Converge Through Painting and Sculpture

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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