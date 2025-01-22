Home / Art / Installation

Finnish Artist Manipulates Trees To Create Incredible Land Art

By Jessica Stewart on January 22, 2025

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Inspired by the natural forms surrounding him, Finnish artist Antti Laitinen works with his environment to create visually stunning works of art. The multidisciplinary artist has been creating his Broken Landscape series since 2017, taking advantage of his home in the countryside to find the perfect trees for his installations.

While the final product, most often seen as a still photograph or video, may look like the work of clever photo editing, it most certainly is real. Laitinen spends hours crafting his work, using steel, wire, and other materials to carve out the desired shapes within the tree's tangle of branches. Combining surrealism and whimsy, these pieces evolve over time as seasons and weather change.

Even prior to Broken Landscape, nature has played a fundamental role in Laitinen's art. In a 2014 interview with the Fotografisk Center, he discusses his choice to incorporate it into his artistic practice: “It is kind of a big playground, and you can do bigger works there. There was a lot of space, and there were a lot of material I could use. A lot of my works are happening in nature; I don’t think of myself as a nature artist; the works are telling about other ideas. They are not necessarily telling about the nature.”

Scroll down to see more from the Broken Landscape series, and follow Antii Laitinen on Instagram.

Multidisciplinary artist Antti Laitinen is known for his land art inspired by the Finnish countryside.

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Laitinen spends hours manipulating trees into stunning sculptures.

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Combining surrealism and whimsy, these pieces evolve over time as seasons and weather change.

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen Land Art

Antti Laitinen: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Antti Laitinen.

Related Articles:

Spectacular Works of Land Art Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

Two Artists Turn One Tree Into a Different Installation Every Season

Clever Land Art Installations Look to Nature for Larger-Than-Life Inspiration

Spectacular Land Art Installations Complement the Beauty of the Irish Countryside

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Immersive Tokyo Museum Invites Visitors To Explore Art Through Touch, Play, and Physical Activity
500-Pound Bead Installation Represents Cross-Cultural Dialogue Between U.S. and Senegal
Surreal Photos Capture the Magic of Charles Pétillon’s Balloon Installations
Artist Creates Shrines Celebrating Nature by Cleverly Uniting Paintings and Hand-Carved Frames [Interview]
Immersive Exhibition in Istanbul Celebrates Ian Berry’s Stunning Denim Artwork
Land Artist Arranges Stunning Square Compositions With Found Rocks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music
3D-Printed Stars Functioning as Hybrid Coral Reefs To Be Installed in New Underwater Park in Miami
JR To Pay Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude by Transforming Paris’ Pont Neuf
Australia Hosts Comprehensive Exhibition Honoring Yayoi Kusama’s Career
Refik Anadol x Turkish Airlines Visualize the Transformational Power of Travel in Groundbreaking Installation
Best of 2024: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.