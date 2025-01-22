Finnish Artist Manipulates Trees To Create Incredible Land Art

Inspired by the natural forms surrounding him, Finnish artist Antti Laitinen works with his environment to create visually stunning works of art. The multidisciplinary artist has been creating his Broken Landscape series since 2017, taking advantage of his home in the countryside to find the perfect trees for his installations.

While the final product, most often seen as a still photograph or video, may look like the work of clever photo editing, it most certainly is real. Laitinen spends hours crafting his work, using steel, wire, and other materials to carve out the desired shapes within the tree's tangle of branches. Combining surrealism and whimsy, these pieces evolve over time as seasons and weather change.

Even prior to Broken Landscape, nature has played a fundamental role in Laitinen's art. In a 2014 interview with the Fotografisk Center, he discusses his choice to incorporate it into his artistic practice: “It is kind of a big playground, and you can do bigger works there. There was a lot of space, and there were a lot of material I could use. A lot of my works are happening in nature; I don’t think of myself as a nature artist; the works are telling about other ideas. They are not necessarily telling about the nature.”

Multidisciplinary artist Antti Laitinen is known for his land art inspired by the Finnish countryside.

Laitinen spends hours manipulating trees into stunning sculptures.

Combining surrealism and whimsy, these pieces evolve over time as seasons and weather change.

