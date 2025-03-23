Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature

Artist Eelco Hilgersom finds inspiration in the organic, paying tribute to the many colors, textures, and shapes nature has to offer. But rather than trying to mimic them, the artist draws from these elements to create dynamic, other-worldly sculptures. This is particularly noticeable in his Habitat series, where pieces made of glass and wood look like shiny scale-cover creatures that could start crawling at any second.

And yet, these pieces don't inspire any squirmish feelings, as they hold a tremendously elegant aesthetic. This is something Hilgersom's patrons know too well. After all, the artist has created sculptures that now decorate Tiffany & Co boutiques worldwide, as well as the stylish The College Hotel in his hometown of Amsterdam and the three Michelin star restaurant Noor in Spain.

Hilgersom, ever influenced by the living world, describes his journey to becoming an artist as an organic evolution. “Since childhood, I have always been fascinated by the beauty of nature and the evolution of organisms,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “And throughout my life, I felt an irresistible urge to express my creativity. Initially, I channeled this through drawings and designs as a graphic designer, but eventually, I craved a space where creativity knew no boundaries. This is when the artist within me truly emerged.”

The artist loves being outside so much that, when he is not near nature, he likes to watch documentaries about it just to keep it close. After all, it is his biggest source of inspiration. “What I want to do is capture this beauty in an abstract way,” he shares. “My artworks from the Habitat family are inspired by the many beautiful organisms that nature creates. The colors, textures, and possibilities of the skin of different organisms give each creature a unique ability to communicate. Colors serve as signals, to intimidate an enemy or seduce a partner. The more vibrant the color, the more powerful the message. This natural symphony of contrasts is what I try to capture in my artwork.”

To Hilgersom, sculpture is a powerful medium, as it allows him to bring abstract ideas into tangible forms beyond the strict boundaries of a canvas. “I always say, ‘Creation liberates to mind',” the artist says about his creative process. “To me, that really stands for liberation and peace in my head. My head is always on the run—that creative brain is always busy. Sometimes, it is a blessing, but sometimes it is quite difficult. Especially if you're thinking about a concept at night because you can't stop.”

“A new concept is completely worked out in my head. Which materials I want to use, which shape or color. And I only have peace of mind when I have actually made the concept, made it tangible and know whether it will work or not. That is why I only really relax when I’m creating.”

Ultimately, the artist hopes people will see the complexity of the artworks and will understand that, for all its artificial details, these are abstract reflections of nature. “They are abstract reflections because people no longer identify themselves with nature,” Hilgersom explains. “They think they are above it, while we are part of nature. When people receive that message, I hope that they will look at nature with the same admiration that I have and will cherish it.”

