Home / Art / Installation

Light Installation Makes Historic Paris Chapel Appear To Breathe During Nuit Blanche

By Sage Helene on July 15, 2026
Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Italian light artist Emilio Ferro transformed Paris’ historic Chapelle Expiatoire into a glowing, breathing monument with Threshold, a site-specific installation unveiled during Nuit Blanche on June 6, 2026. Commissioned by the City of Paris and produced by Studio Artera, the work sent a single beam of white light through the chapel in sync with the opening and closing of its doors, creating the illusion that the two-century-old building itself was breathing. More than 1,000 visitors experienced the installation over the course of the five-hour event.

Completed in 1826, the Chapelle Expiatoire marks the site where King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were first buried following the French Revolution before their remains were transferred to the Basilica of Saint-Denis. Because the chapel rarely opens after dark, Nuit Blanche offered Ferro a rare opportunity to create a work that responded directly to its architecture and history.

At the center of Threshold stands a minimalist metal structure that projects a concentrated beam of white light along the chapel’s nave, aligning precisely with its oculus and emphasizing the building’s central axis. As staff opened the chapel’s doors, the beam extended into the surrounding garden. When the doors closed, the light withdrew and appeared to dissolve back into the stone interior, giving the impression that the architecture itself was inhaling and exhaling.

Sound was equally important to the experience. Ferro composed an original score using recordings of magnetic field frequencies captured inside the chapel, transforming otherwise inaudible signals into an ambient soundtrack that filled the space. Visitors also became part of the work, as their movement and proximity subtly altered the atmosphere throughout the evening, ensuring that no two experiences were exactly alike.

Threshold continues Ferro’s ongoing exploration of light as a material capable of revealing the hidden character of historic spaces. Previous installations at the Pyramids of Giza, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and Switzerland’s St. Niklaus Chapel similarly combined light and sound to uncover new ways of experiencing familiar architecture. Rather than simply illuminating these landmarks, Ferro invites viewers to reconsider the stories they already contain.

To keep up to date with the light artist’s work, you can follow Emilio Ferro on Instagram.

Light artist Emilio Ferro’s Threshold transformed Paris’ Chapelle Expiatoire with a beam of light that expanded and contracted as the chapel’s doors opened and closed.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Created for Nuit Blanche 2026, the site-specific installation paired synchronized light with an original soundscape composed from magnetic field recordings captured inside the chapel.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold continues Ferro’s exploration of light as an architectural material.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Earlier installations at the Pyramids of Giza, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and Switzerland’s St. Niklaus Chapel similarly used light and sound to reveal new dimensions of historic spaces.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte)

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. Photo: Roberto Conte.

Threshold by Emilio Ferro. Site-specific light and sound installation commissioned by the City of Paris for Nuit Blanche 2026, presented at the Chapelle Expiatoire, Paris. Project direction: Studio Artera. (Photo: Roberto Conte)

Emilio Ferro: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emilio Ferro Studio

Related Articles:

800 Floating Porcelain Bowls Turn Water Into Music in Immersive Installation in NYC

Fleeting Fog Installation Transforms Historic Paris Museum Into a Shifting Cloudscape

teamLab’s Immersive and Infinite Installations Are Coming to Chicago in Fall 2026

Monumental Woven Carpets Spill Through the Venice Biennale in Dreamlike Installation

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Antony Gormley Fills a Gallery With Giant Bodies Made From Industrial Materials
Electric Forest 2026 Brings Enchanting Installations and Vibrant Sounds to Michigan Woods
5 Vintage Cars Hand-Painted to Look Like 2D Comic Book Drawings in Real Life
70 Artists Transform Multiple Rooms at a Former LA Hospital Into a Celebration of Human Emotion
800 Floating Porcelain Bowls Turn Water Into Music in Immersive Installation in NYC
Poppies Illuminate Las Vegas Sphere in Wickedly Wonderful Display for ‘The Wizard of Oz’

More on My Modern Met

Pay Phone Connects People in the Poorest and the Wealthiest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles
Es Devlin’s Rotating Library at Castle Howard Celebrates 300 Years of British Architecture
New Photos Reveal the Cave-Like Interior of JR’s ‘La Caverne du Pont Neuf’ in Paris
This Floating Store on Lake Ontario Challenges How We Think About Convenience
Fleeting Fog Installation Transforms Historic Paris Museum Into a Shifting Cloudscape
Tremendous Tulips “Bloom” in Gallery as a Symbol of Hope and Resilience

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.