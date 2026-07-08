Electric Forest 2026 Brings Enchanting Installations and Vibrant Sounds to Michigan Woods

Electric Forest returned to the magical Sherwood Forest for the 2026 edition of this mesmerizing festival. Held at Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury, Michigan, from June 25–28, Electric Forest brought together tens of thousands of fans who revel in this unique integration of music, art, and community, still going strong in its 14th year.

Music often gets the spotlight at Electric Forest, with the 2026 lineup featuring 167 sets total across six stages. However, what sets this festival apart from the others is how embedded it is with both art and its natural environment. The result of this mix is hypnotic art installations that enhance the experience, from a towering maze keeper to iridescent bubbles that seem to frame a performance taking place in the woods.

Among the artworks that stood out at the 2026 Electric Forest was Fractal Flower of Life, a pixel LED installation. The piece was created by Flowers of Life, a projection mapping collective from Finland. Made up of 3,542 feet of LED strip lights and 400,000 painted dots that shine under UV lights, it covered 141 feet of the forest, seemingly floating between the trees.

Electric Forest is a commitment to the creatives that transform the woods every year, and this sentiment is best represented by The Art Installation Sponsorship. This effort prompts artists and builders to bring original works to debut at Electric Forest, often launching the careers of multiple large-scale installation creators and birthing some of the most beloved festival artworks.

This year, the winning installations were The Humoral Cure Machine by interdisciplinary installation collective Humorous, and The Observer, by multidisciplinary visual artist Dani Hughes. The former draws from the ancient Greek medical theory of the four humors to offer visitors a custom audiovisual “cure” inside a botanical-mechanical device that combines science with mythology. Meanwhile, Hughes’ piece transforms an antique door with 15 window panes, giving them stained glass eyes to spark a feeling that lingers between observing and being observed.

“Electric Forest incorporates the natural beauty of the venue into carefully crafted art pieces and creatively themed environments, while colorful interactive characters and storylines blend with eclectic performing artists and musicians,” says the festival. “With its astonishing and unparalleled integration of music, art, and community, Electric Forest delivers ‘the ultimate festival experience.’”

Make sure to follow Electric Forest on Instagram to be the first to learn about the upcoming 2027 edition. You can also sign up to their newsletter on the Electric Forest website.

Electric Forest returned to the magical Sherwood Forest for the 2026 edition of this mesmerizing festival.

Held in Rothbury, Michigan, Electric Forest brought together tens of thousands of fans who revel in this unique integration of music, art, and community.

What sets this festival apart from the others is how embedded it is with both art and its natural environment.

Electric Forest: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Electric Forest.