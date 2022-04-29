Home / Architecture

Brilliant Beauty of Mosque Ceilings Around the World in One Twitter Thread

By Sara Barnes on April 29, 2022

If you’ve never been inside a mosque, you might not realize what spectacular beauty lies within. The interior artwork is breathtaking; many mosques are covered from floor to ceiling in vibrant color and intricate tilework. It’s a testament to not only human creativity but our capacity to show love and devotion through visual art. These places of worship are spaces where Muslims spend time throughout the week in prayer, studying, or simply resting and reflecting.

The holy month of Ramadan, in particular, is a period in which many Muslims spend more time in mosques. Worshipers have a greater opportunity to take in the motifs on the ceilings of these spaces. Bayt Al Fann, a website that is “a house for everyone, exploring art and culture inspired by Islamic tradition,” shared a selection of magnificent mosque ceilings in a viral Twitter thread.

“Mosque ceilings are designed to reflect the magnificence of the universe,” Bayt Al Fann tweeted. “For Ramadan, here are spectacular details of 24 Mosque ceilings from around the world.” The thread highlights a variety of designs and shares information about each place. Many of the mosques are hundreds of years old, making the thread not only dazzling for its photos but as a valuable learning opportunity as well.

Scroll down to see the tweet thread and admire the beauty and history behind these sacred spaces.

Mosque ceilings are spectacular, as this viral tweet thread by Bayt Al Fann shows.

With each breathtaking photo, is some information on the mosque.

Some of the buildings are hundreds of years old, while others were completed much more recently than that.

The thread features mosques from around the world—from the Middle East to Japan to England.

Related Articles:

Travel Photographer Documents Dazzling Ceilings of Uzbekistan’s Palaces and Mosques [Interview]

10 Incredible Mosques of the World Celebrating the Grandeur of Islamic Architecture

Photographer Captures the Dazzling Diverse Beauty of Iranian Mosque Ceilings

Iran’s Stunning ‘Pink Mosque’ Is Illuminated with a Kaleidoscope of Colors

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Historic Site in Venice Is Transformed Into a Public Space for the First Time in Centuries
Brutalism: What Is It and Why Is It Making a Comeback?
Zen Wellness Retreat Offers Incredible Panoramic Views of Japan’s Awaji Island
From Underwater Restaurants to the Library of Alexandria: 5 Awe-Inspiring Projects by Snøhetta
Conceptual ‘Casa Katana’ Is an Angular Abode Inspired by the Japanese Sword
Robert De Niro Helped Develop the World’s First “Vertical Film Studio” To Be Built in Queens

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exploring the Fantastic History of Gargoyles in Gothic Architecture
Francis Kéré Announced as the First Black Man To Be Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Art Nouveau, the Ornate Architectural Style that Defined the Early 20th Century
Billowing Floating Park Is Planned for the Former Site of the Summer Olympics in Seoul
Monumental Home in Brazil Is All About Appreciating Extraordinary Views
Photographer Transforms the Iconic St. Peter’s Basilica From Renaissance to Cyberpunk

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.