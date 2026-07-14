New Frida Kahlo Art Prize Will Award $50,000 To Emerging Mexican Artists

It has been 70 years since Frida Kahlo’s passing, and her legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists. Fundación Kahlo for Mexican Art and Culture has announced The Kahlo Art Prize, a new biennial award for emerging Mexican artists, giving recipients the opportunity to receive a $50,000 stipend and exhibit their work at the recently opened Museo Casa Kahlo in Mexico City. Supported by Phillips auction house, the prize is designed to help artists develop their practice while introducing their work to a wider audience.

Founded in London in 1796, Phillips is a leading global auction house specializing in 20th- and 21st-century art, design, photography, jewelry, and watches. As the financial backer of the Kahlo Art Prize, Phillips is helping support Fundación Kahlo’s mission to champion emerging Mexican artists.

Museo Casa Kahlo opened in September 2025 and is located in Mexico City's historic Coyoacán district. Just down the street from Casa Azul (Museo Frida Kahlo), Museo Casa Kahlo’s mission is to share Kahlo’s artistic legacy with visitors, offering a unique look at not only her life and creative practice, but also the ways in which her story is intertwined with Mexico’s cultural heritage. While Casa Azul focuses more on Kahlo’s relationship with Diego Rivera and the events of her adult life, Museo Casa Kahlo explores Kahlo’s family and early childhood, offering a glimpse into the artist’s complex history.

“Through the process of opening the museo and welcoming the globe into Frida’s world, there has been one constant refrain: Más amor, más família, más Mexico—more love, more family, more Mexico,” Mara Romeo Kahlo, the artist’s grandniece and heir who serves as the president of Fundación Kahlo, said in a statement. “As a lifelong teacher, Frida was devoted to the idea of elevating and celebrating other artists, and that is at the heart of the Kahlo Art Prize.”

Kahlo began teaching in 1928 and continued to teach throughout the rest of her life. She was known to hold classes with her students in the garden at La Casa Azul, and her teaching philosophy centered on equality and mutual respect, believing that teachers and students should learn from one another. The Kahlo Art Prize reflects Kahlo’s commitment to supporting the next generation of artists.

Applications will open in November, with additional details expected in the coming months. Through the new biennial award, Fundación Kahlo hopes to carry Frida Kahlo’s spirit of artistic mentorship into a new generation.

Fundación Kahlo for Mexican Art and Culture has announced The Kahlo Art Prize, a new biennial award for emerging Mexican artists.

Recipients will receive a $50,000 stipend and exhibit their work at the recently opened Museo Casa Kahlo in Mexico City.

Applications will open in November, with additional details expected in the coming months.

Fundación Kahlo: Website | Instagram

Museo Casa Kahlo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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