Home / Art / Painting

New Frida Kahlo Art Prize Will Award $50,000 To Emerging Mexican Artists

By Linnea Pejcha on July 14, 2026
Frida Kahlo portrait.

Photo: DarioStudios/Depositphotos

It has been 70 years since Frida Kahlo’s passing, and her legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists. Fundación Kahlo for Mexican Art and Culture has announced The Kahlo Art Prize, a new biennial award for emerging Mexican artists, giving recipients the opportunity to receive a $50,000 stipend and exhibit their work at the recently opened Museo Casa Kahlo in Mexico City. Supported by Phillips auction house, the prize is designed to help artists develop their practice while introducing their work to a wider audience.

Founded in London in 1796, Phillips is a leading global auction house specializing in 20th- and 21st-century art, design, photography, jewelry, and watches. As the financial backer of the Kahlo Art Prize, Phillips is helping support Fundación Kahlo’s mission to champion emerging Mexican artists.

Museo Casa Kahlo opened in September 2025 and is located in Mexico City's historic Coyoacán district. Just down the street from Casa Azul (Museo Frida Kahlo), Museo Casa Kahlo’s mission is to share Kahlo’s artistic legacy with visitors, offering a unique look at not only her life and creative practice, but also the ways in which her story is intertwined with Mexico’s cultural heritage. While Casa Azul focuses more on Kahlo’s relationship with Diego Rivera and the events of her adult life, Museo Casa Kahlo explores Kahlo’s family and early childhood, offering a glimpse into the artist’s complex history.

“Through the process of opening the museo and welcoming the globe into Frida’s world, there has been one constant refrain: Más amor, más família, más Mexico—more love, more family, more Mexico,” Mara Romeo Kahlo, the artist’s grandniece and heir who serves as the president of Fundación Kahlo, said in a statement. “As a lifelong teacher, Frida was devoted to the idea of elevating and celebrating other artists, and that is at the heart of the Kahlo Art Prize.”

Kahlo began teaching in 1928 and continued to teach throughout the rest of her life. She was known to hold classes with her students in the garden at La Casa Azul, and her teaching philosophy centered on equality and mutual respect, believing that teachers and students should learn from one another. The Kahlo Art Prize reflects Kahlo’s commitment to supporting the next generation of artists.

Applications will open in November, with additional details expected in the coming months. Through the new biennial award, Fundación Kahlo hopes to carry Frida Kahlo’s spirit of artistic mentorship into a new generation.

Fundación Kahlo for Mexican Art and Culture has announced The Kahlo Art Prize, a new biennial award for emerging Mexican artists.

Frida Kahlo portrait.

Photo: DarioStudios/Depositphotos

Recipients will receive a $50,000 stipend and exhibit their work at the recently opened Museo Casa Kahlo in Mexico City.

Frida Kahlo de Rivera (1907-1954), famous Mexican artist

Photo: DarioStudios/Depositphotos

Applications will open in November, with additional details expected in the coming months.

Frida Kahlo portrait.

Photo: DarioStudios/Depositphotos

Fundación Kahlo: Website | Instagram
Museo Casa Kahlo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: Fundación Kahlo Launches $50,000 Prize for Emerging Mexican Artists

Related Articles:

New Opera Dreams up the Final Encounter Between Artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera

Take a Peek Inside Frida Kahlo’s Personal Mexican Sanctuary in New Book

Valuable Art Collection Featuring Frida Kahlo Set To Leave Mexico Sparks Concern in Art Community

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Hand-Forages Mineral Pigments To Bring His Dreamlike Flower Paintings to Life
Stolen Picasso Painting Unexpectedly Resurfaces During a Drug Raid Near Paris
How Georgia O’Keeffe Forged a New Vision of Modern American Art
Barack and Michelle Obama Reveal Their First Portrait Together for the Obama Presidential Library
Painter Reimagines Famous Masterpieces “From Behind” To Reveal the Full Picture
Artist Reimagines Famous Portraits Using a Pixel-Like Painting Technique

More on My Modern Met

Artist Disrupts Realistic Portraits With Dripping Paint To Explore Identity and Perception
Museum Invites Artists To Cover Gallery Walls in Colorful Murals for a Limited Time
Immersive Paintings Made Through Meditative State Draw Parallels Between the Body and Cosmos
Goldsmith-Turned-Painter Illuminates the Magic of Wildlife With Metal Leaf [Interview]
Bill Murray Says 19th-Century Painting at Art Institute of Chicago Saved His Life
Artist Explores Blackness Through Blue Motifs and Intricate Frames [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.