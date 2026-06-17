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Barack and Michelle Obama Reveal Their First Portrait Together for the Obama Presidential Library

By Regina Sienra on June 17, 2026
President and Mrs. Obama unveil their first commissioned portrait by Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the Hope and Change Lobby of The Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago, IL, on June 14, 2026.

Photo: Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their first portrait together ahead of the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The detailed, layered artwork was created by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby. Titled The Obamas: Springing Forth, it will be on view in the main lobby of the museum.

The portrait features Akunyili Crosby’s signature photo-transfer technique. From a distance, the painting appears packed with different textures, but upon closer inspection, the viewer will find each element comprises individual photographs. Each of these images was selected intentionally and ranges from portraits of African American activists to pictures of the couple during their youth, doubling as a visual archive of the landmark events and sources of inspiration in the lives of the Obamas.

“I wanted to make these decisions that tapped into those memories, so when you saw this, it felt familiar,” said Akunyili Crosby. “It was good it was so challenging because it made me push myself. It took me out of my comfort zone.”

The composition is based on a photograph the artist took of the couple and builds from the work of masters like Rubens and Manet. The viewer’s eyes can’t help but fix first on the former First Lady, sitting cross-legged in the middle of the painting with a warm yet determined look on her face. Meanwhile, former President Obama sits on a desk to her left, evoking the many photographs of him posing similarly in the Oval Office, bringing the public right back to the days of his presidency.

All the while, the portrait nods to their lives beyond politics. A shelf features influential books as well as the titles they’ve published alongside their four Grammys and a photo of their daughters, Malia and Sasha, when they were little. The window behind the couple frames Michelle’s childhood home, spotlighting her Chicago roots. Even the flowers, such as okra and coral hibiscus, are direct nods to their heritage.

“This piece reflects so many chapters of Michelle and my story, and we’re thrilled that it will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby at the Obama Presidential Center starting this Juneteenth,” said the 44th President, who joked about the artist not touching up his greying hair during the unveiling.

“Barack and I were so honored to have Njideka Akunyili Crosby create our portrait for the Obama Presidential Center,” added Michelle. “Her artistic brilliance shines through—and the way she infused such life and joy into the piece is truly extraordinary. We love it, and we think everyone who visits the Center will too!”

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their first portrait together ahead of the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Barack and Michelle Obama portrait

Photo: Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

From a distance, the painting appears packed with different textures, but upon closer inspection, the viewer will find each element comprises individual photographs.

Njideka Akunyilil CrosbyThe Obamas: Springing Forth, 2026 Acrylic, colored pencils, charcoal, and transfers on paper Unframed: 108 x 120 inches Framed: 115 1/8 x 127 5/16 x 3 5/16 inches (HWD) © Njideka Akunyili Crosby Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner. Commissioned by The Obama Presidential Center. Photo by: Marten Elder

Photo: Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

Nigerian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby created the incredible artwork.

President and Mrs. Obama unveil their first commissioned portrait by Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the Hope and Change Lobby of The Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago, IL, on June 14, 2026.

Photo: Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

Njideka Akunyili Crosby: Website | Instagram
Obama Presidential Center: Website | Instagram

Sources: Inside the First Official Portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama Together

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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