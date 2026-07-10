For the first time ever, a selection of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s most iconic works are being exhibited under the same roof in Miami. The show, Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) brings together nine paintings and one sculpture, making it one of the most significant presentations of his work in the last several years. But more importantly, the exhibit brings Basquiat to a place with a unique history and geography that ties into the artist’s vision.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to a Puerto Rican mother and a Haitian father, Basquiat’s work is shaped by his Caribbean background; an element shared with the diaspora who have called south Florida home for nearly 150 years. Given his cultural heritage, the museum aims to spark a deeper conversation about Basquiat’s legacy and the meaning of his work beyond its presence in popular culture.

“At PAMM, this exhibition feels both inevitable and vital. Miami’s layered histories, diasporic communities, and global outlook create a context where Basquiat’s visual language—rooted in memory, migration, and cultural hybridity—can be experienced with particular depth and immediacy,” says Franklin Sirmans, director at PAMM. “This is a compelling moment to revisit Jean-Michel Basquiat not as a market phenomenon or pop icon, but as a rigorous, self-taught master of painting and form. By bringing together works that are rarely seen in depth, we’re inviting audiences to slow down, to look closely, and to encounter a new way of understanding an artist whose name is universally known but whose complexity still demands deeper study.”

The 10 exhibited works have been loaned by billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and a PAMM supporter of many years. Among the pieces included are Pez Dispenser (1984), a now-iconic painting depicting a dinosaur wearing Basquiat’s signature crown motif; In Italian (1983), which brings together different symbols explored by Basquiat in one layered composition; and Untitled (1982), a skull rendered in black brushstrokes with white, red, and yellow details against a blue background. The show will also feature a video of the artist discussing about his work, allowing the public to hear from the artist himself.

“By bringing these works together, audiences will see how Basquiat constructs meaning—layering references, symbols, and language in ways that forge connections and gain in complexity,” says Megan Kincaid, curator of the Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. “The works move between art history and contemporary culture, using humor and critique to reflect on mythmaking, socio-historical forces, and power—ultimately inviting viewers to look closely, sensemake, and think together.”

Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols is now open through June 6, 2027. To plan your visit, check out Pérez Art Museum Miami’s website.

For the first time ever, a selection of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s most iconic works are being exhibited under the same roof in Miami.

The show, Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) brings together nine paintings and one sculpture.

Exhibition Information :

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols

June 25, 2026–June 6, 2027

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, United States

Pérez Art Museum Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pérez Art Museum Miami.