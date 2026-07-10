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Vast Collection of Basquiat’s Most Iconic Works Go on Display in Miami

By Regina Sienra on July 10, 2026
Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled (Tenant), 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Untitled (Tenant),” 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

For the first time ever, a selection of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s most iconic works are being exhibited under the same roof in Miami. The show, Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) brings together nine paintings and one sculpture, making it one of the most significant presentations of his work in the last several years. But more importantly, the exhibit brings Basquiat to a place with a unique history and geography that ties into the artist’s vision.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to a Puerto Rican mother and a Haitian father, Basquiat’s work is shaped by his Caribbean background; an element shared with the diaspora who have called south Florida home for nearly 150 years. Given his cultural heritage, the museum aims to spark a deeper conversation about Basquiat’s legacy and the meaning of his work beyond its presence in popular culture.

“At PAMM, this exhibition feels both inevitable and vital. Miami’s layered histories, diasporic communities, and global outlook create a context where Basquiat’s visual language—rooted in memory, migration, and cultural hybridity—can be experienced with particular depth and immediacy,” says Franklin Sirmans, director at PAMM. “This is a compelling moment to revisit Jean-Michel Basquiat not as a market phenomenon or pop icon, but as a rigorous, self-taught master of painting and form. By bringing together works that are rarely seen in depth, we’re inviting audiences to slow down, to look closely, and to encounter a new way of understanding an artist whose name is universally known but whose complexity still demands deeper study.”

The 10 exhibited works have been loaned by billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and a PAMM supporter of many years. Among the pieces included are Pez Dispenser (1984), a now-iconic painting depicting a dinosaur wearing Basquiat’s signature crown motif; In Italian (1983), which brings together different symbols explored by Basquiat in one layered composition; and Untitled (1982), a skull rendered in black brushstrokes with white, red, and yellow details against a blue background. The show will also feature a video of the artist discussing about his work, allowing the public to hear from the artist himself.

“By bringing these works together, audiences will see how Basquiat constructs meaning—layering references, symbols, and language in ways that forge connections and gain in complexity,” says Megan Kincaid, curator of the Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. “The works move between art history and contemporary culture, using humor and critique to reflect on mythmaking, socio-historical forces, and power—ultimately inviting viewers to look closely, sensemake, and think together.”

Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols is now open through June 6, 2027. To plan your visit, check out Pérez Art Museum Miami’s website.

For the first time ever, a selection of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s most iconic works are being exhibited under the same roof in Miami.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled, 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Untitled,” 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

The show, Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) brings together nine paintings and one sculpture.

Installation view: Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo: Lazaro Llanes

Installation view: “Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols,” Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: Lazaro Llanes)

CAPTION/CREDIT Jean-Michel Basquiat, In Italian, 1983. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, “In Italian,” 1983. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Installation view: Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo: Lazaro Llanes

Installation view: “Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols,” Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. (Photo: Lazaro Llanes)

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled (Yellow Tar and Feathers), 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Untitled (Yellow Tar and Feathers),” 1982. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pez Dispenser, 1984. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Pez Dispenser,” 1984. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

Installation view: Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo: Lazaro Llanes

Installation view: Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols, Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2026. Kenneth C. Griffin Collection. Artwork © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo: Lazaro Llanes

Exhibition Information:
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols
June 25, 2026–June 6, 2027
Pérez Art Museum Miami
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, United States

Pérez Art Museum Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pérez Art Museum Miami.

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New Book Explores Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Enduring Fascination With the Human Head

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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