Neptune Sculpture Disappears and Reappears With Rising and Lowering Tides

By Regina Sienra on June 23, 2025
Neptune sculpture off Gran Canaria

Photo: Canarina via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In Roman mythology, Neptune is the god of the sea. That's why there is no better place for a sculpture of this deity than in the actual ocean. In front of Melenara Beach, in Gran Canaria (one of Spain's Canary Islands), a statue of Neptune seems to rise above the waves. The sculpture greets those who venture into his maritime domains, creating a powerful sight in this popular tourist destination.

The sculpture, known as Neptuno del Puntón (“Neptune of tip”) or Neptuno saliendo del mar (“Neptune emerging from the sea”) was created by late Spanish artist Luis Arencibia. The sculptor was originally from Telde, a city located not far from where the Neptune statue sits today. The piece was installed in September 2001 and stands 13.8 feet tall. As the tide rises and falls, the statue sitting in the sea disappears and reemerges.

While its placement is certainly a creative choice, it has come with its unique set of problems. Throughout the years, children have climbed the sculpture, wearing it down in the process, and this is on top of the damage caused by the constant striking of ocean waves. In 2010, a storm in the area resulted in the sculpture losing an arm and its trident, which were only replaced in 2017 at a cost of €23,184 (about $26,800). This restoration featured reinforcing the statue with stainless steel bars and welding it to the rock where it stands. Additionally, it has been covered with grease to prevent people from climbing it.

Spanish journalist Luis León Barreto describes the sculpture as “a Neptune at the same time beneficent and frightening, fierce and gentle, vigilant and playful.” He also recounts how locals say that Neptune's hollow eyes glow in the dark in a ghostly manner—evoking the centuries-old human need for a transcendental being to guide them out of the darkness. “Well: for this Gran Canarian littoral the mythological god is already a favoring being. His trident is a sign of courage and resolution in the face of adversity,” Barreto writes. “It has taken root to such an extent that it is almost a lighthouse on the horizon.”

If you're ever in Gran Canaria, you can see the Neptune sculpture from the Melenara Pier or the beach of the same name. For more precise directions, you can find it on Google Maps as “Dios Neptuno.”

In the meantime, scroll down for more stunning images of these remarkable public sculpture.

In front of Melenara Beach in Gran Canaria (one of Spain's Canary Islands), a statue of Neptune seems to rise above the waves.

Created by late Spanish artist Luis Arencibia, the piece was installed in September 2001 and stands 13.8 feet tall.

The sculpture is known as Neptuno del Puntón (“Neptune of tip”) or Neptuno saliendo del mar (“Neptune emerging from the sea”).

The statue's placement in the sea is a creative choice that has drawn the attention of many locals and tourists, but it has also come with its own unique set of problems.

In 2010, a storm in the area resulted in the sculpture losing an arm and its trident, which were finally replaced in 2017.

 

If you're ever in Gran Canaria, you can see the Neptune sculpture from the Melenara Pier or the beach of the same name.

 

Sources: Neptuno saliendo del mar en Melenara; Esta es la historia de la estatua de Neptuno de Melenara; Luis Arencibia y el Neptuno de Melenara

