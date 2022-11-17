Home / Art / Sculpture

Elegant Ocean Sculptures Made of Glass and Concrete by Ben Young

By Jessica Stewart on November 17, 2022
Ocean Inspired Art by Ben Sculpture

Artist Ben Young is back with a new series of glass and concrete sculptures inspired by the ocean. For nearly two decades, the New Zealand-based sculptor has been perfecting his craft. His handcrafted glass sculptures have the perfect balance between light and dark, mimicking how ocean waves filter sunlight.

Some of Young's pieces were on display in Auckland at the Aotearoa Art Fair. Of the pieces in the fair, several play with negative and positive space. The large cutouts in the middle of these sculptures are a showcase of Young's skill in manipulating his chosen materials. Each displays the technical excellence that is a signature of Young's art. At the same time, they also have a transformative quality that transports the viewer to the ocean without ever having to step foot on the beach.

Young is also participating in the New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) exhibition, which is being held at the Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui, New Zealand. His entry for the exhibition shows an exciting new direction for his artwork. The experimental new work, titled Infinite Sea, is made from laminated float glass and mirror. The circular form is illuminated by LED lights, which causes the ocean waves to reflect in the mirror.

This stunning work will be on display until January 29, 2023, offering a wonderful look at Young's effort to continually stretch and grow as an artist.

Sculptor Ben Young is back with new art inspired by the ocean.

Ocean Inspired Sculpture by Ben Young

The New Zealand-based artist has been creating glass and concrete sculptures for nearly two decades.

Ocean Inspired Sculpture by Ben YoungOcean Inspired Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben Young

Each piece is handcrafted after an extensive sketching process.

Ben Young Glass ArtBen Young Glass ArtGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Mirror Sculpture b y Ben YoungBen Young: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ben Young.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
