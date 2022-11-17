Artist Ben Young is back with a new series of glass and concrete sculptures inspired by the ocean. For nearly two decades, the New Zealand-based sculptor has been perfecting his craft. His handcrafted glass sculptures have the perfect balance between light and dark, mimicking how ocean waves filter sunlight.

Some of Young's pieces were on display in Auckland at the Aotearoa Art Fair. Of the pieces in the fair, several play with negative and positive space. The large cutouts in the middle of these sculptures are a showcase of Young's skill in manipulating his chosen materials. Each displays the technical excellence that is a signature of Young's art. At the same time, they also have a transformative quality that transports the viewer to the ocean without ever having to step foot on the beach.

Young is also participating in the New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) exhibition, which is being held at the Sarjeant Gallery in Whanganui, New Zealand. His entry for the exhibition shows an exciting new direction for his artwork. The experimental new work, titled Infinite Sea, is made from laminated float glass and mirror. The circular form is illuminated by LED lights, which causes the ocean waves to reflect in the mirror.

This stunning work will be on display until January 29, 2023, offering a wonderful look at Young's effort to continually stretch and grow as an artist.

