Home / Art / Street Art

Monumental Lacework Mural Highlights Cultural Heritage of a Romanian City’s Fabric

By Sara Barnes and Regina Sienra on September 3, 2025

Lace Mural by Nespoon

A building in Ploiești, Romania, has had a giant piece of lace affixed to its side—at least, that’s what it looks like. Polish street artist NeSpoon has worked her signature magic, painting a monumental mural that depicts ornamental lace. With incredible attention to detail—especially at such a large scale—and subtle drop shadows, it creates the illusion of real lace that’s been crafted to stretch five stories high.

NeSpoon painted the mural for the fourth edition of the Artown NOW festival in Ploiești. “[It’s] an industrial city famous for its oil refining industry,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “There are three refineries there, and you can actually feel the characteristic sulfur-like smell in the air.” During the 1980s and 1990s, lace was especially big in Romania. “[It] was regarded as a symbol of cultural heritage and good taste. It could be found in almost every home, often placed on top of the television, with a glass fish standing on it—a curious custom from Communist times, symbolizing prosperity and wealth.”

The Polish street artist has long found inspiration in lacework. Attracted to the intricacies of this craft, she has explored its many creative possibilities, from creating stencils with lace to building entire installations with it. Some of her most daring projects are soaring hyperrealistic murals, such as this one she’s recently unveiled that took five days to complete. And as she’s done in other murals, NeSpoon used a piece of lace design local to the culture to inform her painting.

“The wall project was inspired both by lace and by the unique shape of the wall itself, while the color palette became a logical orange counterpoint to the dominant browns of the surroundings,” she explains. “During the work, many people came by to show me similar lace designs, confirming the authenticity of this tradition.”

With this, the “Capital of Black Gold” joins over 100 cities where NeSpoon’s work has been exhibited—or painted on. The success of her work speaks to the universality of the appreciation for lacework, even if each region of the world has its own creative approach to it.

Lace can have many meanings that depend on your own associations with it. “Lace, to me, symbolizes love, harmony, peace, happiness, and a connection to memories of the good old days, the family home, calm and comfort,” shares the artist. Her goal with her latest addition is for the people of Ploiești to feel similarly when they encounter her work. “What I hope people will take away from this mural is a sense of serenity and happiness—that they smile when they see it, and that they feel reassured that everything will be fine.”

Polish street artist NeSpoon has worked her signature magic, painting a monumental mural that depicts ornamental lace.

Lace Mural by Nespoon

With incredible attention to detail—especially at such a large scale—and subtle drop shadows, it creates the illusion of real lace that’s been crafted to stretch five stories high.

Lace Mural by Nespoon

“What I hope people will take away from this mural is a sense of serenity and happiness—that they smile when they see it, and that they feel reassured that everything will be fine.”

Lace Mural by Nespoon

Take a peek at the mural in action in NeSpoon’s video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NeSpoon (@nes.nespoon)

NeSpoon: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NeSpoon.

Related Articles:

24 Trailblazing Women in Street Art Are Celebrated in New Book

Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace

Fiber Artist Crochets Beautiful Lacework Designs on Fallen Leaves

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Honors Volunteers That Provide Free Meals for Sick People With Giant Mural in LA [Interview]
Artist Creates Ephemeral Earth Murals Using Iceland’s Evocative Landscape as a Canvas
Tallest Mural in Long Beach Encourages Passersby to Pursue Their Dreams
Beautifully Drawn Black and White Posters Pop Up on Paris Streets
Colorful Mural on the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Calls for “Mutual Embrace” Among Nations
Street Artist Unveils Ashamed Statue of Liberty Mural in Response to ICE Raids in the U.S.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Shares Personal Meaning Behind Powerful Mural About Life and Death [Interview]
20 Years of Vhils’ Exceptional Art Now on View in Retrospective Exhibition
Man Spends Over a Decade Beautifying His Brooklyn Neighborhood With Street Art [Interview]
Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies
46-Foot-Tall Mural Beautifully Expresses a Balance Between Strength, Fragility, and Resilience
Glasgow Mural Honors Human Rights Activist and Celebrates Protesting for the Greater Good

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.