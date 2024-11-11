Lacework Mural In Łódź Celebrates City’s History With The Textile Industry

The city of Łódź, located in central Poland, has a rich history with textiles that began in the 19th century. Its abundance of rivers made it the perfect location for this industry to flourish, and in 1960, the city opened the world's first textile museum. To celebrate this heritage, Polish street artist NeSpoon recently spent six days painting a meticulous lace pattern across the side of a building.

The 1,400-square-foot mural pays homage to Łódź's lesser-known machine lace industry. NeSpoon, who always looks to local lacework for inspiration, found a piece of lace at an antique shop near the wall. This pattern inspired the stunning mural that flows across the wall.

A photo in the Central Museum of Textiles inspired her to focus on machine lace. The image shows Anna Geyer, the wife of Łódź industrialist Gustaw Geyer, holding a piece of lace in her hand. In 1888, Gustaw Geyer opened a lace and curtain factory that operated in the city. Though that factory no longer stands, NeSpoon's mural is an homage to this industry and its impact on the city.

Making an immediate impact on the urban landscape, the mural is an incredible work that requires patience and precision. After sketching out the basic framework of the lace in spray paint, NeSpoon works tirelessly to connect the piece and fill in the small filaments that give the work the look and feel of lace.

All images by Piotr Walendziak. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NeSpoon.