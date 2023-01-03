The contribution of women to the world of street art is highlighted in a new book by journalist Alessandra Mattanza. Women Street Artists is a look at 24 women across the globe who are making their mark in public spaces through painted murals, stencils, posters, and much more. With a foreword by Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art founder Stephanie Utz, the book is an intimate look at these women through their work and interviews conducted by Mattanza.

The book includes Aiko, Swoon, Miss Van—trailblazers who were working on the streets at a time when very few women did so. Their stories sit alongside those of Shamsia Hassani, one of Afghanistan's first female street artists, and Faith XLVII, a South African artist who infuses her art with mysticism.

By shedding light on these artists and the important topics they cover in their art—from the climate crisis and female empowerment to body shaming and racism—Women Street Artists proves that women aren't only involved in street art movement, but they're leading the charge.

Women Street Artists, published by Prestel, is available online and in major bookstores.

