24 Trailblazing Women in Street Art Are Celebrated in New Book

By Jessica Stewart on January 3, 2023
Medianeras Mural for The Crystal Ship

Medianeras for The Crystal Ship. Ostend, Belgium, 2021. (Image courtesy the artist)
The contribution of women to the world of street art is highlighted in a new book by journalist Alessandra Mattanza. Women Street Artists is a look at 24 women across the globe who are making their mark in public spaces through painted murals, stencils, posters, and much more. With a foreword by Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art founder Stephanie Utz, the book is an intimate look at these women through their work and interviews conducted by Mattanza.

The book includes Aiko, Swoon, Miss Van—trailblazers who were working on the streets at a time when very few women did so. Their stories sit alongside those of Shamsia Hassani, one of Afghanistan's first female street artists, and Faith XLVII, a South African artist who infuses her art with mysticism.

By shedding light on these artists and the important topics they cover in their art—from the climate crisis and female empowerment to body shaming and racism—Women Street Artists proves that women aren't only involved in street art movement, but they're leading the charge.

Women Street Artists, published by Prestel, is available online and in major bookstores.

Women Street Artists is a look at 24 women around the globe who are leading the street art charge.

“Tactical Urban Planning
Intervention” by Camilla Falsini. Milan, Italy, 2020. (Photo: Jungle Agency)

Shamsia Hassani Painting in Her Studio in Kabul

“Birds of No Nation,” Shamsia Hassani’s Studio, Kabul, Afghanistan, 2016. (Image courtesy the artist)

Faith47 Artwork in Beirut

“Medicinal Flowers of Lebanon” by Faith47. Beirut, Lebanon, 2021. (Image courtesy the artist)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural in New York by Elle

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Elle. New York City, New York, USA, 2020. (Image courtesy the artist)

Charging Bull by Olek

“Charging Bull” by Olek. Wall Street, New York City, New York, USA, 2010. (Image courtesy the artist)

Martha Cooper Photo of Aiko at Bowery Houston Wall

Aiko at Bowery Houston Wall. New York City, New York, USA, 2012. (Photo: Martha Cooper)

Superwomen Burqa Poster by #LEDIESIS

“Superwomen” by #LEDIESIS. Italy, 2019. (Image courtesy the artist)

Christina Angelina and Ease One Mural in Miami

Christina Angelina in collaboration with Ease One. Miami, Florida, USA, 2015. (Image courtesy the artist)

Women Street Artists is available online and at major bookstores.

Women Street Artists by Alessandra Mattanza

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
