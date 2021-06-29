Home / Art / Street Art

Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace

By Jessica Stewart on June 29, 2021
Public Art in Brittany by NeSpoon

Polish street artist NeSpoon is known for creating murals based on delicate patterns of antique lace. And now, she's brought her unique style to a small town in French Brittany. Painting for the In Cité, Festival écologique d'Arts Urbains, NeSpoon transformed the façade of a building into a stunning work of art.

As usual, the artist turned to the past in order to create the pattern for her work. In this case, she used 19th-century French needle lace as her inspiration. Working freehand, NeSpoon passed six days under inclement weather painting the building. The cold rain, however, was no match for her creativity—she managed to complete her work despite the external obstacles in her way.

This was the sixth edition of the eco festival, which uses installations, performances, murals, and sculptures to bring new life to the small town. As usual, NeSpoon's work brings class and nostalgia to the architecture that she paints. But, at the same time, the murals add a touch of modernity to the city. By combining cutting-edge street art techniques with classical subjects, she is able to successfully bridge the gap between old and new.

NeSpoon's dynamic work demonstrates how public art can truly transform the environment. Her work is sure to become a new landmark in Callac, and bring a sense of artistry to the small town.

Polish street artist NeSpoon transformed a building in Brittany, France into a work of art.

NeSpoon Mural in CallacLace Street Art Mural in Callac

She based her work on a 19th-century French needle lace pattern.

19th Century French Lace Pattern

NeSpoon spent six days hand-painting the design on the facade of the building.

NeSpoon Painting in FranceStreet Artist NeSpoon Painting in France

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
