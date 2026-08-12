Netflix Hired a Man to Live Inside a Billboard in Hollywood to Promote the New Film ‘The Last House’

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Netflix’s new film The Last House follows a family that isf mysteriously trapped in their home following an unusual storm. While the company has promoted the movie with an intriguing trailer and a press tour with stars Wagner Moura and Greta Lee, the marketing team has also taken a clever yet somewhat creepy approach. Rather than simply putting the film’s poster on a billboard, they built a house in one and put a man inside, seemingly going through the same plight as the characters from the movie.

The billboard is located in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. At first, it looks like the facade of a house covered in vines that we’re able to peek inside of from a distance. It even appears to have a fully furnished living room. Most eye-catching, though, is the man wandering about inside.

The man in the live ad can be seen wearing pajamas and a bathrobe. He has also been seen eating cereal, energetically listening to music, looking for threats with his binoculars, waving, and writing messages to passersby, echoing one of the issues the film’s characters face as internet and phones no longer work. Below the window of the facade, the movie tagline reads “How long can you survive?”

“He’ll attempt to maintain a sense of normalcy over extended periods of time while ‘stuck’ in his elevated, enclosed set 30 feet above the ground at Selma Avenue and Sunset Blvd—communicating with commuters and passersby below via whiteboard as an eerie nod to the family’s own isolation in the film,” Netflix explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Having caught the attention of Angelenos below, the man has been identified as Nathan Shoop, an LA-based actor and senior experiential producer, who has since cheekily updated his Instagram bio to “The man in the billboard.” Shoop “lived” in the billboard from August 6–8, marking the release of the movie on August 7. While you may have missed Shoop’s time on the billboard in Hollywood, you can relive his time there in the videos below.

The Last House is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix promoted their new film, The Last House, by making a man “live” inside a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in LA.

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At first, it looked like the facade of a house covered in vines, with a window showing a fully furnished living room inside.

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Inside, a man who wears pajamas and a bathrobe has been seen eating cereal, energetically listening to music, looking for threats with his binoculars, waving, and communicating with passersby.

The man inside has been identified as Nathan Shoop, an LA-based actor and senior experiential producer.

“He’ll attempt to maintain a sense of normalcy over extended periods of time while ‘stuck’ in his elevated, enclosed set 30 feet above the ground,” Netflix said.

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