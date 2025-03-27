In 2021, a billboard in Japan made headlines around the world. This wasn't like any other digital advertisement, but a fascinating trompe l'oeil. Since then, this 3D digital billboard in the Shinjuku district has continued to play with perspective to create the illusion that characters pop out of the screen, as if it were an oversized balcony. While its most famous “resident” was a calico cat that seemed to stare at passersby—and show up several times each hour—many brands have also booked this display, taking their advertising strategies to the next level.

The 3D billboard—the biggest of a set of three–belongs to Cross Space, the company that owns the building. It is made up of a curved LED screen able to play sound and show 4K images. The curved nature of the display is what enables the 3D effect, as it creates more depth when seen from certain angles. The eye-catching nature of the billboard matches perfectly with its location next to Shinjuku Station, one of the busiest spots in the world.

Among the companies that have made their way to Tokyo's 3D digital billboard is Nike, which used this oversized display to showcase a new pair of Air Max 1 Sneakers with a mind-blowing animation for the 2023 Air Max Day, celebrated every year on March 26. The company repeated their feat to boast their RTFKT x NIKE 3D in 2023 collab, which included a cameo from Takashi Murakami's colorful characters.

Entertainment franchises such as Pokémon and Sanrio have also taken advantage of the display, bringing their world-famous characters to this digital “stage.” Pokémon has used the billboard to promote the Scarlet and Violet versions of its video games, as well as its mobile game, Pokémon GO, with a minute-long animation. Meanwhile, Sanrio has taken over the display with a charming advertisement devoted to Pompompurin, in which the yellow puppy appears to be stuck on the ceiling before tumbling around and almost dropping his hat onto the street.

It's not just animated characters that have drawn attention to this billboard though. Fashion company Charles & Keith worked with K-Pop group ITZY for a handbag commercial, which sees the five members of the band waving down at passersby before a series of oversized purses parade around them. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton paid tribute to Yayoi Kusama as part of their collaboration with the Japanese artist.

If you're ever in Tokyo and want to see this digital display for yourself, you can find the 3D digital billboard opposite the east exit of Shinjuku Station, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., as it is turned off outside of those hours. If you'd like to experience this bit of Japanese pop culture from the comfort of your own home, check out the Cross Space YouTube channel, which has an archive of videos showing the creative advertisements that have been displayed on the billboard.

The thrilling 3D billboard in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has prompted many companies to create specific ads for this display, such as Nike.

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to Yayoi Kusama as part of their collaboration with the Japanese artist.

Entertainment franchises like Pokémon have taken advantage of the display, bringing their world-famous characters to this digital “stage.”

Sanrio took over the display with a charming advertisement devoted to Pompompurin, one of their most famous characters.

And fashion company Charles & Keith worked with K-Pop group ITZY for a handbag commercial.

Related Articles :

Massive 3D Cat Is Now Meowing From One of Tokyo’s Biggest Billboards

Immersive Tokyo Museum Invites Visitors To Explore Art Through Touch, Play, and Physical Activity

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District

Tyre Nichols’ Photos Are on Billboards in Palm Springs as Moving Tribute to His Creativity