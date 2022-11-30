Home / Entertainment / TV

Why You Never See Wednesday Addams Blinking in the “Wednesday” Netflix Show

By Sara Barnes on November 30, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

The Netflix show Wednesday is getting a lot of buzz, particularly about its lead actor, Jenna Ortega. She plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams and has totally transformed herself into the iconic, stone-faced character. One feature that fans have picked up on is that Wednesday doesn’t blink—a choice that was intentional by Ortega and director Tim Burton.

Burton and Ortega wanted to convey a deadpan look from Wednesday, and her mannerisms helped achieve it. “She doesn't blink,” Ortega explained. “[Tim] likes it when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows, kind of like a Kubrick stare, and then I relax all the muscles in my face.” Her eyebrows were the way in which reacted to the characters and situations in a scene. Paired with Ortega’s unblinking eyes, the transformation into Wednesday was complete—and delightfully creepy.

Not blinking may sound quite challenging—it is an involuntary movement, after all—but Ortega employed a trick to maintain her uninterrupted gaze on screen. She would blink while her costars were speaking and refrain from doing so while she was saying her lines. This is even more impressive when you learn that the filming was done in Romania during the winter and the cold wind was hitting her face.

Learn more about Ortega’s work on Wednesday in the video below. And the next time you watch her in the show, marvel at how well she embodies the character, wide-open eyes and all.

Actor Jenna Ortega places the titular role in the Netflix series Wednesday. If you've watched it, you might've noticed she doesn't blink while on screen. See her talk about transforming herself into the role in the video below.

Jenna Ortega: Instagram

Related Articles:

Man on His Way to a Job Interview Is Mistaken for Expert and Put on Live TV Broadcast

Jason Momoa Makes Traditional Hawaiian Malo His New Favorite Piece of Clothing

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Tease New ’Back To The Future‘ Project

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Made a Disembodied Hand Through Practical Effects
Get a Look Behind the Calculated Chaos of Crushed Cars in Films and TV
Adidas Turns “Homer Simpson Backs Into the Bushes” Meme Into Sneakers
How Mister Rogers Broke Racial Barriers on TV at a Time When People Needed To See It
‘The Simpsons’ Episode Turns TV’s Most Famous Family Into ‘Death Note’-Style Anime Characters
Zendaya Makes Emmy Awards History and Sets Two Records in One Night

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pole Dancer Amazes ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Visually Stunning Routine
LEGO Unveils ‘The Office’ Set With 15 Characters From the Beloved TV Series
Actress Julia Garner Is Nominated for Two Awards at This Year’s Emmys
11-Year-Old Singer’s Unexpected Vocals Take ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges by Surprise
Frida Kahlo’s Estate Is Working With Producers To Create a TV Series About Her Life
Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.