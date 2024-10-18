Home / Architecture / Museums

Museum of Paper Cleverly Designed With a Roof That Looks Like a Sheet of Folded Paper

By Jessica Stewart on October 18, 2024
Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Photo: Wizarch

A former supermarket being transformed into a museum is getting a makeover by BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group). The Museum of Paper is located in Denmark, as paper art is a deeply rooted part of the country's cultural heritage. BIG's design calls for a lightweight roof structure that looks like a single folded sheet of paper in a stunning combination of functionality and aesthetics.

Founded by psaligrapher Bit Vejle in 2018, the Museum of Paper is the only specialized museum for paper fine crafts and design in the Nordics. Once the transformation of the former supermarket is complete, the museum will have nearly 25,000 square feet of space for workshops, events, educational programming, storage, and offices.

The roof will sit on the existing building while also creating space for the new functions around it, thereby uniting old and new. The building's existing walls will also receive a new acoustic-regulating layer of origami-inspired paper art on the exterior.

“In collaboration with Bit, we have designed a simple concept that allows a single sheet of paper to drape over the site and the existing building. In this way, the old and new are connected under one roof,” shares David Zahle, Partner, BIG. “In the foyer and assembly space, the old structure is clearly within the new one—a unified space inspired by paper and crafted in wood.”

Clean lines and a white interior reinforce the museum's theme, with surfaces covered in a timber construction made from that same wood used to make paper. The design also calls for new exterior spaces to help invite the public to experience the museum.

With this dramatic design, BIG is using architecture to further the mission of the museum and make a clear statement of its purpose.

“Paper art is about creating three-dimensional shapes and complex images from a monochromatic two-dimensional material—a sheet of paper,” declares Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director, BIG. “By treating the roof surfaces as such—a single sheet of folded paper—existing and new functions are brought together in one unifying gesture. The expressive is accentuated by the clear, complexity that arises from simplicity. And an obsolete supermarket finds new life under the floating curved roof.”

BIG is transforming an old supermarket into a new space for Denmark's Museum of Paper.

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Photo: Wizarch

The light, airy roof looks like a sheet of folded paper.

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Photo: Wizarch

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Clean lines and a white interior reinforce the museum's theme, with surfaces covered in a timber construction made from that same wood used to make paper.

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

The design also calls for new exterior spaces to help invite the public to experience the museum.

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Museum for Paper Art by BIG

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG): Website | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BIG.

Related Articles:

10 Amazing Buildings Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG Designs Giant O-Shaped “Infinity Loop” Tower in China

Spend the Night in BIG’s Cozy Cabin Wrapped with 350 Birdhouses

Remote Island Transformed Into Tranquil Resort Merging Japanese and Danish Design

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Chicago’s Field Museum Exhibits Rare Skeleton of Bird-Like Dinosaur Archaeopteryx
Floating Glass Museum Is a Futuristic Homage to Venice and Global Climate Change
World’s First Museum for Video Game Art Will Open in Japan
Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Futuristic Science Fiction Museum in China That “Floats” on Water
Dorte Mandrup Reveals Plans for Canada’s Long-Awaited Inuit Cultural Heritage Centre
Circular Exhibition Center in Shanghai Wrapped in Undulating Staircase Inspired by Chinese Moon Bridges

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The National WWII Museum Dedicates Itself to Honoring America’s Role in the War
5 Firms Reveal Dramatic Concepts for a New Museum Honoring the U.S. Navy’s History
Innovative Concept Takes Visitors Underground in the National Archeological Museum of Athens
Striking Contemporary Art Museum in Orange County Epitomizes Southern California Living
Learn About the Louvre: Discover 10 Facts About the Famous French Museum
Cultural Heritage Museum in China Has a Design Inspired by Ancient Bronze Mask Eyes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.