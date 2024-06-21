Home / Architecture / Hotels

Remote Island Transformed Into Tranquil Resort Merging Japanese and Danish Design

By Jessica Stewart on June 21, 2024

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

Inspired by the design of a traditional Japanese house, BIG‘s NOT A HOTEL Setouchi merges Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics. Located on Sagi Island, the firm's vision brings three villas and a restaurant to the island's southwestern cape.

BIG's plan prioritizes the natural landscape, offering sweeping views of the sea and restoring the undulating landscape. Olive trees, lemon trees, and other native vegetation will be reintroduced to enhance the island's natural beauty.

“Our design approach for NOT A HOTEL Setouchi wasn’t about imposing our ideas on the site; instead, it involved exploring, observing, and understanding the landscape,” explains Bjarke Ingels, BIG Founder and Creative Director. “We envisioned how to best leverage this distinctive and remarkable terrain and fixed upon a design that mirrors the elegance of traditional Japanese architecture.”

The three villas are angled at 180°, 270°, and 360° to correspond with the views they provide and are spread across different levels. The round 360° villa is situated at the highest level and offers a central courtyard for privacy. The 270° villa has a corresponding panorama and features bathing spaces arranged like floating islands around a pool, as well as a sauna and fire pit.

Poised at the tip of the peninsula, the 180° villa takes advantage of its position with its curved design that hugs the coastal landscape. With mossy pathways and trees that change color, it's an immersive experience with nature.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

These single-story dwellings are an homage to Japanese craftsmanship. The floors, walls, roofs, and façades respect traditional Japanese architectural elements while reimagining them for modern times. For instance, the glass façades are a modern interpretation of shoji screens, and the natural slate floors form patterns reminiscent of tatami mats.

Sustainability is also important to the design. The curved clay walls are formed using a traditional rammed earth technique with soil collected on-site. In addition, all of the roofs are covered with solar tiles, and rainwater collected from the roof will be used to irrigate the landscaping.

“Japan is one of the cultures in the world where commitment to craft and care for quality remains intact,” shares Ingels. “The honesty and simplicity of the structure and careful choice of materials can be said to have greatly influenced the traditional architecture of Japan and the modern architecture of Denmark. Maybe that's why when I go to Japan, I always feel like I'm coming home.

“NOT A HOTEL Setouchi will be an experiment in what happens when the sensibilities of both countries come together–the Danish desire for simplicity and the care and perfection of Japan.”

The site, which is spread across nearly 7.5 acres, will break ground later this year.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi is a new project by BIG on a remote island in Japan.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

Render: LIT

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

BIG NOT A HOTEL Render 17-By MIR

The resort is comprised of three villas and a restaurant set into the undulating landscape of Sagi Island.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

Render: LIT

The three villas are angled at 180°, 270°, and 360° to correspond with the views they provide.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

Each dwelling is an homage to Japanese craftsmanship.

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

“NOT A HOTEL Setouchi will be an experiment in what happens when the sensibilities of both countries come together–the Danish desire for simplicity and the care and perfection of Japan.”NOT A HOTEL Setouchi by BIG

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG): Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

All renders by MIR except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature renders by Bjarke Ingels Group.

Related Articles:

Dreamy Floating Spiral Architecture Inspired by the Golden Ratio

Abandoned Island in Seoul Will Be Transformed Into Lush Multi-Level Public Park

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Dream Was to Turn Ellis Island Into a Self-Contained City of the Future

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Airbnb Unlocks 11 Unique Experiences Inspired by Pop Culture
Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air
Architect Uses AI to Envision Contemporary Hotel Nestled in a Swedish Valley
Sweden’s ICEHOTEL Reopens With Stunning New Ice Sculptures for 2024
Geodesic Domes Offer Front Row Seats to Nature in This Luxurious Glamping Experience
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Book a Weekend Stay at Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb
Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel
Sleep Among the Trees in This Unqiue Lodging Experience in Idaho
OutpostX Offers a Stunning Glamping Oasis in the Utah Desert
Luxury Resort in Thailand Takes Design Cues From the Golden Age of Train Travel
Luxurious Self-Sufficient Eco Lodge in Africa Is Designed To Give Back

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.