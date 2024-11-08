Home / Architecture / Museums

World’s First Robot and AI Museum Opens in Seoul

By Jessica Stewart on November 8, 2024

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

The world's first Robot & AI Museum (RAIM) opened in South Korea. Located in Seoul, the futuristic building was designed by Melike Altınışık Architects and takes on a spherical, non-directional form intended to “reflect the fluidity and dynamism of the AI and robotics fields.” Stretching nearly 80,000 square feet, the expansive museum is a celebration of science, technology, and innovation.

By integrating smart technology into the design, Melike Altınışık Architects has ensured that the architecture isn't simply a container but an active participant in the museum. Part of the technological narrative that it presents, cutting-edge techniques such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Off-Site Construction (OSC) techniques, laser CNC machining, and robot welding were all used in its construction.

“From the foundation to the finishing touches, smart systems are woven into every aspect of the building's design and operation,” Altınışık tells Dezeen. “It's like the building itself is alive, interacting with visitors to enhance their experience at every turn.”

Inside the museum, visitors are greeted by robots and invited into a ground level with reception areas, a café, and a museum shop. A vertical exhibition tunnel moves visitors from the ground floor to the upper exhibition levels for permanent and temporary displays. Designed to take guests on a narrative of scientific and technological progress, the interior's clean lines and open spaces are what one would expect from the futuristic museum.

Altınışık hopes that RAIM is just the start of several technology museums that could spread across the city, with this site remaining the central hub.

“Now, picture this: one day, RAIM will have siblings! Imagine RAIMs popping up all over the city, chatting with each other like nodes in a futuristic network,” she shares. “And it all starts here—with our design serving as the mothership, the original monitoring center that kicks off a new era of connected, interactive museums.”

The world's first Robot & AI Museum (RAIM) opened in Seoul, South Korea.

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Designed by Melike Altınışık Architects, it takes on a spherical, non-directional form intended to "reflect the fluidity and dynamism of the AI and robotics fields."

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Visitors are greeted by robots on the ground floor and are slowly led to the upper exhibition areas via a vertical exhibition tunnel.

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Photo: Melike Altınışık Architects

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Smart technology was incorporated into the design and construction of the museum, making it a part of the technology narrative it presents.

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Altınışık hopes that RAIM is just the start of several technology museums that could spread across the city, with this site remaining the central hub.

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Seoul Robotics and AI Museum

Melike Altınışık Architects: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images by Namsun Lee except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Melike Altınışık Architects.

