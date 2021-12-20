Home / Science / Astronomy

Spectacular Time-Lapse Footage Taken by World’s First Spacecraft To “Touch the Sun”

By Jessica Stewart on December 20, 2021

NASA's Parker Solar Probe recently made history by flying into the Sun's atmosphere. By “touching the Sun,” the spacecraft is bringing us a plethora of new information about this central part of our solar system. While passing through the Sun's corona, Parker took pictures of structures called coronal streamers, which are typically only seen by us on Earth during a solar eclipse. Now, those images have been transformed into a fascinating time-lapse.

In the short clip, we see what are also referred to as pseudostreamers. Parker encountered these massive structures just below 15 solar radii (around 6.5 million miles) from the Sun's surface. Comparing it to flying into the eye of a storm, NASA noted that once the solar probe was inside the pseudostreamer, everything quieted. In the time-lapse, these coronal streamers can be seen as bright streaks moving up and down.

It's fascinating material like this, which was captured by Parker's WISPR instrument, that makes the mission historic. And, in case you wanted even more detail, astronomy lovers in the Twitterverse have blessed us with a breakdown of the video. Astrophysicist Grant Tremblay, who works for Harvard and the Smithsonian's Center for Astrophysics, made some astute observations about a few of the dots visible in the images.

He spotted both Venus and Mercury toward the end of the footage, which was confirmed by computational scientist Karl Battams. Dr. Battams works with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's Sungrazer Project and was able to identify many of the planets visible in the clip. It's these collaborative efforts and a shared interest in the Parker Solar Probe that highlight the unity of the astronomy community.

So sit back and take a trip to the Sun with this clip and then slow things down to try and identify all these planets.

NASA put together an incredible time-lapse of the coronal streamers viewed by the Parker Solar Probe.

Researchers on Twitter then put together a map to what planets are visible in the footage.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

NASA Releases Incredible Photo of ISS Passing Across the Sun

NASA Shares Spectacular 10-Year Time-Lapse Video of the Sun

NASA Releases First Photo Ever Taken from Inside the Sun’s Corona

It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Creates Ultra Detailed 300-Megapixel Image of the Sun With Photos Captured in His Backyard
NASA Makes History With Spacecraft “Touching the Sun” For the First Time Ever
Astrophotographer Captures Full Sequence of Longest Partial Eclipse in Over 500 Years
6 Facts About the Famous Halley’s Comet and When It Will Return
Astrophotographer Takes Creative Milky Way Pictures Using Vertical Panoramas
Grab a Blanket and Get Ready for the Leonid Meteor Shower Coming in November

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing 48 Stunning Colors of the Moon
NASA Will Launch James Webb Space Telescope To Capture Cosmic Views of the Universe
It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun
Artist “Unwraps” NASA Photos to Give Us Buzz Aldrin’s Perspective of the Moon
Dazzling Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
How Galileo and His Telescope Changed Ideas About the Universe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.